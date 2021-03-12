Hyper Focus on Community Fuels Mac's Hospitality Group's Pandemic Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By the beginning of March 2020, Mac's Hospitality Group, known for its award-winning BBQ concept Mac's Speed Shop, had heard rumblings that something big was coming. The brand that started in a former transmission shop did a warp-speed pivot and went whole hog adapting to the surge of COVID-19. By March 2021, Mac's pandemic strategy had produced a smokin' 520% increase in take-out and delivery sales, plus a 30% growth in fans on social media audiences.

Mac's signature Lil Pig sandwich, Brisket Burnt Ends, Smoked Chicken Wings, Shrimp Po Boy and Ribs

How did they do it? They found and promoted new delivery partners through web carousels, pop-ups, and social media platforms; rolled out a new point-of-sale system more geared toward take-out and delivery; and added a third-party technology platform to fire every ticket directly into the kitchen. Mac's also became hyper-focused on local marketing. "We made sure people knew that we were absolutely there for our communities in a challenging time," said Mac's President Shang Skipper.

Mac's immediately joined forces with anyone who came to them with a local cause, from schools to Second Harvest Food Bank to the Isabella Santos Foundation for children with cancer. With out-of-pocket financial support and monetary donations from local companies and Mac's "regulars," they launched the Mac's Give Back Program. "Our customers could pay for food packages and tell us where they wanted them to go -- to front-line workers or any other group that needed assistance or was food poor," Skipper said. With such caring and support, Mac's Give Back Program fed 10,000 people.

Mac's Director of Marketing Callie Murray made contacts at corporate offices to get guidelines on how to safely double-package and deliver meals without entering healthcare facilities. "Just when the pandemic depleted grocery store shelves, our 'Take a Pound, Freeze a Pound' promotion effectively moved product we had on hand," she said.

The bottom line? Mac's is now in its best financial position ever, fueled by a new Orloff-led training team and new Culinary Director Andres Kaifer eagerly creating seasonal menus that stay true to Mac's commitment to fresh food made from quality ingredients.

Skipper's core advice to others? "Ensure that your food is fantastic all the time. Ensure that your service is friendly and efficient. And stay hyper-focused on your local community. Pandemic or not, that's the recipe for success."

About Mac's Speed Shop

Mac's Speed Shop, opening their ninth location in Summer 2021, has blended BBQ, beer and bikes to create a truly unique experience with a scratch-made kitchen, dog-friendly patios, and daily drink specials including local craft beer, wine and an extensive liquor menu specializing in bourbon and scotch whiskey. They have used their culinary talents to elevate comfort-food favorites, like mac 'n' cheese and brisket chili. With a selection of more than 300 different beers, everyone (white collar, blue collar or no collar) is welcome at Mac's.

