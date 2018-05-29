Hyper-Growth B2B Software-as-a-Service Consultancy SaaScend acquires Dashtab

Dashtab was purchased from and developed by Bitmatica, a San Francisco-based digital product consultancy that provides training, product acceleration, and design and engineering services to its enterprise clientele.

Originally released in 2015, Dashtab has seen enormous growth in dynamic and agile markets since its initial release. Today, it has served customers who are shattering all expectations of growth in Silicon Valley, including; WeWork, Intercom, and CloudVelox.

"As one of the earliest adopters of Dashtab, our team immediately fell in love with the product for its fluidity, ease of access, and clearly solved a major gap for lead management in Salesforce," said Craig Jordan, Founder of SaaScend.

Dashtab serves as one of Bitmatica's first internally-built direct-to-enterprise products, designed to dramatically reduce time spent on data entry by users of Salesforce. The company utilized its user experience and product expertise to optimize and automate Salesforce lead management by deeply embedding themselves with Salesforce's customers, understanding their needs, and building an innovative workflow to automate the sales outreach process.

"As a business, we're thrilled that an organization like SaaScend—exclusively focused on helping B2B organizations improve their marketing and sales development—will be able to grow the product and expand our offering to more industry verticals and customers," said Matt Hubert, co-founder of Bitmatica.

In the past, Bitmatica has developed and co-developed digital products for organizations such as Capital One, Autodesk, and Stanford University. Collaborating with internal product teams, Bitmatica has helped enterprises bring new digital concepts to reality, including 3D printing, financial services, logistics, healthcare, and more.

"We hope that our core clients—enterprises focused on digital innovation—will be able to use Dashtab as a case study on successful software product strategy and execution," said Hubert. "Bitmatica will continue to prototype and incubate internal concepts that will either be spun out or acquired, and we look forward to SaaScend demonstrating the growth potential of innovative user experiences in the sales space."

