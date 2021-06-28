HYPER® Launches Foldable 4-in-1 MagSafe-compatible Wireless Charging Stand on Kickstarter

Articulating MagSafe-compatible Mount

HyperJuice features an articulating MagSafe-compatible magnetic wireless charging mount that allows the user to find the perfect angle and orientation for hands-free FaceTime calls, movie watching or checking email notifications.

Foldable Design

Unlike other charging stands, HyperJuice is foldable so it takes up only a fraction of space for easy transportation and can fit into any backpack or laptop bag.

Powered by both DC and USB-C

HyperJuice ships with a standard DC charger and can also be powered by any 30W USB-C power source for even more flexibility.

"Full size charging stands have long been bulky. Flat charging pads are compact but not convenient to use. The foldable HyperJuice charging stand combines the best functionality with maximum portability in a single sleek product" says Daniel Chin, President of HYPER®.

Notables:

Charge 4 devices at the same time

iPhone 12 models (mini/Pro/Pro Max) and later



Qi-compatible iPhone 8/X/11, Android smartphone and device



AirPods (Pro) with wireless case



Apple Watch

Apple certified Made for Apple Watch

Articulating MagSafe-compatible magnetic wireless charging mount with adjustable viewing angles in portrait and landscape mode, perfect for FaceTime calls, movie watching or checking notifications while you work

Unique, foldable device that turns a full-size charging stand into a compact piece that can fit into any backpack or laptop bag

Powered by both standard DC and any 30W USB-C charger

Premium stainless steel and aluminum design to complement the iPhone

Safety protection: over-current, over-voltage, overheating and short-circuit protection

LED charging indicator

Dimensions: 202.7 x 161.3 x 40mm / 7.98 x 6.35 x 1.57inch (folded)

Weight: 550g / 19.4oz / 1.21 lb

Pricing and Availability

HYPER® is launching the HyperJuice via a Kickstarter campaign which starts today (June 28th, 2021 at 8am PST) and ends on July 26, 2021. Early bird backers will get the HyperJuice for $99, 50% off MSRP of $199.99. HyperJuice is expected to start shipping in August 2021 upon successful Kickstarter funding.

About HYPER

Celebrating our 16th year in business in 2021, HYPER® is a dynamic team based in Silicon Valley, California. We specialize in delivering cutting-edge IT & mobile accessories with a focus on Apple, portable power, data storage & connectivity products. We hold the records of the Most crowdfunded MacBook accessory, iPad accessory, USB-C hub, iPhone storage, battery pack, wireless charger and GaN charger. HYPER has previously successfully launched and shipped 26 crowdfunding projects to over 150,000 backers, raising over $15 million in total.

Company Contact:

Lisa Nguyen

[email protected]

Kickstarter Project Page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hypershop/hyperjuice-4-in-1-magnetic-wireless-charger-stand-for-iphone?ref=dnzdeb&token=5d7c85e8

Kickstarter Video: https://youtu.be/zgOB82oh1lQ

Press Quality Images & Videos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bvR9RZY4-7HJsO7ynRKYLLB45iQkG6z3?usp=sharing

SOURCE HYPER