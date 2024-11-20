HYPER® Launches HyperSpace™ Workspace Accessories Line That Empowers Creative Professionals to Go Beyond Their Potential

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPER®, renowned for empowering creators to Go Beyond, has launched its new HyperSpace™ Workspace Accessories line, designed for creative professionals to work smarter and more comfortably. HYPER's launch includes laptop stands and privacy screens that help creators build distraction-free, ergonomic workspaces that maximize their creative flow.

"Creative professionals need workspace solutions that support both their wellbeing and creative process," says Barry Miller, General Manager, Vice President at HYPER. "Our HyperSpace Workspace Accessories line is designed to alleviate physical discomfort and address workspace limitations that can interrupt creative flow, allowing creators to stay focused on what they do best – creating exceptional work."

The new HyperSpace™ line focuses on workspace optimization, combining ergonomic design with creative workflow enhancement.

HyperSpace™ Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand

The HyperSpace Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand raises the bar of what's possible for creators and other high-power users. It accommodates laptops and tablets up to 16" with adjustable height for ideal viewing. Foldable for travel, this ergonomic laptop stand optimizes cooling and integrates seamlessly with MacBooks, combining premium design, portability, and functionality.

Foldable and Compact : Slim and foldable design for portability and easy storage.

: Slim and foldable design for portability and easy storage. Adjustable Viewing Angles : 5 adjustable angles to help improve posture and viewing comfort.

: 5 adjustable angles to help improve posture and viewing comfort. Premium Aluminum Frame : Allows fast heat dissipation and laptop ventilation.

: Allows fast heat dissipation and laptop ventilation. No-Slip Grip Cushions : Silicone cushions provide a no-slip grip for extra stability on desktop surfaces.

: Silicone cushions provide a no-slip grip for extra stability on desktop surfaces. Multi-use Functionality: In addition to use with laptops, this stand works for books, tablets, sheet music, and more.

HyperSpace™ Ergonomic Laptop Stand

The minimal HyperSpace Ergonomic Laptop Stand seamlessly combines style and functionality. Designed to support laptops up to 16 inches, it elevates them by about 6 inches, ensuring optimal typing comfort and viewing angles. Its sleek aluminum construction, complemented by silicon grips, secures laptops in place while enhancing cooling to prevent overheating.

HyperShield® Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook

Snap-On Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBooks keeps your work secure on-the-go.

Designed for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Easy and quick magnetic installation and removal

Secure 30º viewing angle

Fully close your MacBook when magnetic screen is attached

Precision camera notch cutout

3H scratch-resistant protection

Antimicrobial protection featuring DefenseGuard™

Protect Your Eyes with Blue Light Reduction

Matte or Glossy Reversible Screen

Pricing and Availability

All products are now available at hypershop.com and on sale at 20% off through 12/18/2024.

HyperSpace Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand $59.99 $47.99

HyperSpace Ergonomic Laptop Stand $39.99 $31.99

HyperShield Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook $59.99 - $79.99 $47.99 - $63.99

For more details about these products and other innovations, visit hypershop.com.

About HYPER®

Celebrating nearly 20 years of innovations for the creative community, HYPER empowers creators and innovators to Go Beyond with cutting-edge tech and mobile accessories. Based in Silicon Valley, HYPER offers award-winning power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions. Discover groundbreaking innovations at hypershop.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Prices, dates, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. ©2024 Hyper. Hyper, HyperSpace, HyperShield, and DefenseGuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and certain other countries. iPad and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

