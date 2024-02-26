HYPER NIMBUS LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-FIRST AI-POWERED HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Silicon Valley-Backed Hyper Nimbus Launches Inaugural Fully Integrated AI-Driven Solution, Tailored for Hospitality Management & Designed to Streamline Hotel Operations by Utilizing Various Proprietary AI Models

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-backed Hyper Nimbus , today unveils its industry-first, fully integrated, AI-powered hospitality management solution. Designed to unify fragmented hospitality systems into a single AI-driven platform, Hyper Nimbus streamlines hotel operations by activating built-for-purpose proprietary machine learning algorithms for revenue optimization, sales and marketing, guest intelligence, and operations. Hyper Nimbus delivers four category-leading capabilities to transform legacy hotel technology stacks:

Predictive Pricing: Driven by proprietary algorithms, Hyper Nimbus provides dynamic pricing and forecasting to maximize occupancy and rates based on real-time market factors and localized context.

Sales & Revenue: Hyper Nimbus connects with existing revenue management and tracking systems utilized by hotels, to evaluate sales performance across each channel. Their proprietary technology will recommend sales growth strategies across each channel and segmentation to maximize revenue.

Guest Intelligence: Hyper Nimbus conducts near real-time analysis of guest feedback across internal and external feedback channels. By detecting emerging trends and opportunities across guest comments, Hyper Nimbus identifies areas needing improvement - from housekeeping issues to food and beverage complaints - and surfaces these directly to department leaders so they can take targeted action to exceed guest expectations.

Smart Concierge: Hyper Nimbus uses conversational agents to provide guests with 24/7 support. The Smart Concierge intelligently parses, coordinates, and assigns requests - whether for room service, maintenance issues, or special amenities - ensuring rapid resolution. By automatically managing routine guest inquiries, the AI system maximizes team efficiency and allows staff to focus purely on high-value customer interactions.

Hyper Nimbus was founded by hospitality veteran and hotel visionary Vaughn Davis. Davis, who serves as CEO, has over a decade of leadership in luxury lifestyle hotels and was an early adopter of AI within the hotel space. As Managing Director of Dream Hollywood, Davis introduced robotic concierges and tapped artificial intelligence to assist with revenue, sales and marketing, and SOP strategies.

Co-founder and CTO, X. Eyee brings 17 years of technical experience, serving as an engineering leader, product manager, and published AI researcher for companies like Microsoft, Google, and the Department of Defense. At Microsoft, Eyee worked on cutting-edge Ambient Intelligence solutions that combined blockchain, AI, and IoT for Fortune 500 companies globally. At Google, they worked across all of Google's AI products & research to ensure they were built responsibly & ethically. Eyee created novel research teams, including the Skin Tone team, which developed techniques to improve AI's ability to recognize diverse skin tones. This work set new industry standards for measuring skin tone in AI & enhanced products like the Pixel phone's camera & Google's Image Search.

"As we unveil Hyper Nimbus, we're not just introducing a new technology; we're opening a gateway to the future of hospitality," says Davis. "Our AI-driven platform is designed to transform the very essence of hotel management, making unprecedented levels of personalization, efficiency, and profitability accessible. We believe that Hyper Nimbus will empower hotels to not only meet the evolving expectations of their guests but to exceed them, setting new standards for excellence in the industry."

Hyper Nimbus is set to revolutionize the festival experience with the launch of its cutting-edge Experience Management Technology at Coachella this year. This innovative AI-powered platform promises to transform how guests navigate, enjoy, and engage with the festival, offering personalized schedules, real-time event updates, and seamless integration with festival services. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Hyper Nimbus aims to enhance the overall guest experience, ensuring that every moment at Coachella is optimized for enjoyment, convenience, and unforgettable memories. This launch marks a significant milestone for Hyper Nimbus, showcasing its capabilities beyond traditional hospitality settings and into the dynamic world of large-scale events and festivals.

While point solutions currently available focus narrowly on revenue management, Hyper Nimbus goes further by unifying an entire specialized AI stack for hospitality in one seamless platform. From the automated pricing algorithms to real-time guest response coordination, the AI is purpose-built to enhance decisions and workflows property-wide.

With deep roots in ethical AI development, Hyper Nimbus also stands apart on responsible innovation compared to alternatives. "We take great care to instill reliability and accountability across our AI systems," said Eyee, "At Hyper Nimbus, we are setting a new standard for not just AI performance in hospitality - but also safety."

By combining tailored AI engines to optimize various functions with responsible models visitors and staff can trust, Hyper Nimbus defines the next generation of intelligent hotel operations.

Hyper Nimbus stands at the forefront of AI-driven solutions, specializing in transforming the hospitality sector and diverse businesses with its advanced AI technology. As a pioneering AI Hotel Management and Experience Management company, Hyper Nimbus is dedicated to revolutionizing how entities within the hospitality industry operate, enhancing every facet from guest services to operational efficiency.

Hyper Nimbus' AI platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with the existing team, providing the tools and insights needed to propel a business towards greater profitability.

