Hyper Solutions Appoints Lisa Price as Chief Financial Officer, Bolstering Financial Leadership for Next Stage of Growth

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Solutions, a U.S.-based manufacturer of mission-critical digital infrastructure, announced the appointment of Lisa Price as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned financial strategist and global executive, Lisa brings over 25 years of leadership across finance, M&A, business development, and operational transformation.

Price began working with Hyper Solutions in early 2025 as a strategic advisor, collaborating closely with the leadership team on long-term growth planning and financial direction. Her appointment as Chief Financial Officer formalizes a role she has already helped shape, steering the company through a period of significant acceleration and opportunity.

Her career spans a wide range of industries, including technology, energy, industrials, and financial services. She has held senior positions at GE, Alvarez & Marsal, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank; leading multi-billion-dollar transactions, complex integrations, and global expansion strategies. Her career highlights include leading GE's $2.6B sale of Industrial Solutions to ABB, serving as CEO of Global Nuclear Fuel, and building GE China's business development efforts while living in Shanghai.

"What drew me to Hyper was its clarity of purpose; building smarter, faster, and stronger without compromising values," said Price. "This is a company redefining what American manufacturing can be, and I'm proud to help shape a foundation built on transparency, agility, and results."

"Lisa brings a rare combination of strategic foresight, operational discipline, and global perspective," said Vladimir Gulkarov, CEO of Hyper Solutions. "She has already played a crucial role in sharpening our financial strategy, and we're thrilled to have her onboard as we enter our next phase of scale and investment," he added. Dennis Strieter, CRO, echoed the sentiment, noting, "Lisa is the kind of leader who challenges the status quo and moves fast without losing sight of what matters. Her leadership will be instrumental in helping us scale with intention, navigate complexity, and stay financially sharp as we continue disrupting the infrastructure space."

Price holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Tech, where she was recognized as a Distinguished Alumna of the College of Engineering and served on the College of Engineering Advisory and the Engineering International Programs Boards. She remains actively engaged with her alma mater as a member of the Virginia Tech Department of Chemical Engineering Advisory Board. A proud Hokie, Price continues to champion initiatives that inspire and support the next generation of engineers.

With Lisa Price's appointment, Hyper Solutions strengthens its executive bench with seasoned financial leadership: positioning the company for long-term success in a rapidly evolving digital and energy ecosystem.

Hyper Solutions (Hyper) is a pioneering Private Manufacturer of Mission Critical Digital Infrastructure Solutions, leading the charge towards a Sustainable Manufacturing Network where production is brought closer to construction. Leveraging Scalable Uniformity, Privatized Supply Chains, and Agnostic Sourcing Redundancy, we tap into the latent potential of North American manufacturers to deliver unparalleled results. Our innovative Customer Portal, HyperSpace, optimizes high-volume, high-quality manufacturing processes, ensuring our clients, including Hyperscale, AI, and Colocation data center operators, benefit from scalable sourcing, accelerated lead times, and enriched customer life-cycle experiences. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

