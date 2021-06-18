Hyperbite Energy Blasts Through the Resistance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperbite Energy is a new take on an old consumer need: energy. The product boasts rapid absorption in a convenient chewable mint. The brand is already making waves as a new competitor in a robust supplement industry. An industry which is known to lack innovation in delivery methods.

Hyperbite Energy was born out of a desire to revolutionize the energy market. From less-than-desirable ingredients to inefficient delivery systems (shots, liquids, and powders), the entire sector has struggled to produce genuinely effective, fast-acting energy products.

Professionals in search of a pick-me-up are forced to choose from a bevy of nasty concoctions loaded with preservatives, artificial colors, and a multitude of ingredients. Hyperbite Energy has positioned itself as a pinnacle for those who seek a quick, convenient, and healthy solution for energy needs.

The Hyperbite organization launched with two products: Hyperbite ENERGY and Hyperbite PRE-WORKOUT. Both have been created with precision dosing and are designed to dissolve in the mouth rather than the gut, speeding up the response time. This also prevents the "gastric upset" that has been known to arise with energy drinks, shots, and powders.

An added benefit of these energy mints is the convenient, carry-on format at a cost-efficient price per serving. Rather than stopping by the store for a 2 oz. shot or a 16 oz. can, Hyperbite's chewable mints are less than half the cost per serving of a can, without all the fluid.

Among the product's minimal ingredients, is a healthy punch that delivers 140mg of organic caffeine per serving. This comes directly from the non-GMO coffeeberry, which is one of the active ingredients in Hyperbite Energy. As the company's COO Sam Khan details, "Hyperbite Energy contains organic caffeine and polyphenols which are sourced from both the coffee bean and the coffee cherry, it also contains seven different superfoods for antioxidant and circulatory support. So, we're confident that it's a gamechanger for those seeking Functionality in their Energy product." Khan adds that the coffee beans are grown from Rain Forest Alliance Certified farms and deliver "ethical plant-based energy and plant-based micronutrients in every mint!".

Hyperbite is a brand that is new on the scene, but that hasn't stopped it from flexing its energy-infused muscles so far. Its candied take on the energy boost has quickly caught fire with performance athletes, first responders, fitness aficionados, and countless other individuals in search of a little extra vigor to get them through the day.

About Hyperbite: Hyperbite was founded in April of 2020 by Dan King (CEO) and Sam Khan (COO). It functions under the parent company Hybrid Athletic Sciences. Its products are proudly gluten-free, kosher, allergen-free, and vegan. They are also compliant with the N.C.A.A. and the I.O.C./World Anti-Doping Agency.

