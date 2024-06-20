Hypercar Market size is set to grow by USD 122.38 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in racing events to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hypercar market size is estimated to grow by USD 122.38 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 41.11% during the forecast period. Increase in racing events is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of new hypercars. However, high costs associated with manufacturing and ownership poses a challenge. Key market players include Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ajlani Motors, Aspark Co. Ltd., Czinger Vehicles, Ferrari NV, Horacio Pagani S p A, HPE Design LLC, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Rimac Automobili, SPANIA GTA TECNOMOTIVE SL, SSC North America LLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Zenvo Automotive AS, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd..

Global hypercar market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Powertrain Type (Gasoline and Hybrid/Electric), Application (Private and Racing), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ajlani Motors, Aspark Co. Ltd., Czinger Vehicles, Ferrari NV, Horacio Pagani S p A, HPE Design LLC, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Rimac Automobili, SPANIA GTA TECNOMOTIVE SL, SSC North America LLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Zenvo Automotive AS, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The hypercar market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in powertrain technology, rising motorsports interest, increasing sponsorships for racing events, and expanding viewership. In April 2022, Ferrari introduced the 296 GTS convertible hybrid supercar, while Maserati plans to launch an MC20 mild-hybrid Supercar in India, marking their entry into the electric vehicle market. These new hypercar releases will broaden the selection of advanced vehicles, boosting global hypercar adoption.

The hypercar market is experiencing significant growth with various innovative technologies being adopted. The use of advanced materials like carbon fiber and lightweight metals is becoming common. The industry is also focusing on increasing power and reducing emissions. For instance, electric hypercars are gaining popularity due to their high performance and sustainability. Exclusive brands are investing in research and development to create unique features such as vehicle dynamics and aerodynamics. The market is expected to grow with the entry of new players and increasing consumer demand for high-performance vehicles. The future of hypercar market looks promising with advancements in technology and consumer preferences shifting towards sustainable and high-performance vehicles.

Market Challenges

• The hypercar market is experiencing growth as vendors invest in advanced vehicle designs, driving customer demand. However, factors such as using Formula One engines and extensive prototype development result in high costs for manufacturers. These expensive vehicles, with prices starting at USD2 million and reaching USD3 million, also have costly servicing. For instance, an oil change for a Bugatti Veyron costs over USD20,000. These factors may challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.

• The hypercar market is experiencing significant growth, with numerous players introducing advanced technologies and innovative designs. However, this market faces several challenges. High production costs due to the use of lightweight materials and complex engineering are major hurdles. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding emissions and safety standards add to the expenses. Furthermore, the high price point of hypercars limits their accessibility to a niche market. Competition from electric vehicles and traditional luxury car brands also poses a threat. Despite these challenges, the allure of speed, power, and exclusivity continues to drive demand in the hypercar market.

Segment Overview

This hypercar market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Powertrain Type 1.1 Gasoline

1.2 Hybrid/Electric Application 2.1 Private

2.2 Racing Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Gasoline- The hypercar market experiences robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for high-performance vehicles. Major automakers and new entrants invest heavily in research and development to produce innovative models. These vehicles offer superior speed, power, and design, catering to the affluent clientele's preferences. The market's expansion is fueled by technological advancements and the growing trend towards sustainable performance.

Research Analysis

The hypercar market represents the pinnacle of automotive innovation, showcasing high performance vehicles that are not only luxurious but also secure and comfortable. Powerful engines with impressive horsepower and torque deliver exhilarating acceleration, propelling these vehicles from 0 to 60 mph in mere seconds. The latest technologies and advanced materials, such as carbon fiber and lightweight alloys, contribute to both high efficiency and sustainability. These ultra-lightweight components also reduce drag, enhancing the overall environmental friendliness of these supercars. Limited production ensures exclusivity, while intelligent remote entry, satellite radio, and adaptive cruise control add to the convenience and comfort while driving. The rising automotive industry continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of hypercars.

Market Research Overview

The Hypercar Market refers to the segment of the automotive industry that specializes in high-performance, high-speed vehicles. These vehicles are characterized by their advanced technology, sleek designs, and exceptional power and acceleration capabilities. The market for hypercars is driven by a growing demand for luxury and high-performance vehicles, as well as advancements in automotive technology. Hypercars often feature innovative engineering solutions, such as electric powertrains, aerodynamic designs, and lightweight materials. The market for hypercars is global in scope, with consumers in various regions showing strong interest in these vehicles. The hypercar market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer affluence and a desire for unique, high-performance driving experiences.

