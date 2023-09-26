Hypercar Market to grow by USD 63.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ajlani Motors and Aspark Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hypercar market is estimated to grow by USD 63.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.64%. The hypercar market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer hypercar market are Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ajlani Motors, Aspark Co. Ltd., Czinger Vehicles, Ferrari NV, Horacio Pagani S p A, HPE Design LLC, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Rimac Automobili, SPANIA GTA TECNOMOTIVE SL, SSC North America LLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Zenvo Automotive AS, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hypercar Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. - The company offers hypercars such as Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The company offers hypercars such as Aston Martin Valkyrie. Ajlani Motors - The company offers hypercars such as Ajlani Drakuma.

The company offers hypercars such as Ajlani Drakuma. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American market is experiencing continuous growth due to the presence of many reputable OEMs/automotive manufacturers. These large companies such as HPE Design LLC (HPE Design), TranStar Racing LLC (TranStar), and SSC North America (SSC) have expertise in customizing and modifying sports cars into supercars or hypercars. This is due to intense R&D activity on high-performance powertrain technology in engine, transmission, suspension, and chassis. For example, the Dagger GT is a high-performance sports car developed by TranStar, a racing car manufacturer and supplier with the goal of becoming the fastest car in the world. Additionally, the US is favorable for supercar production because if the models meet CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards, a tax credit of up to USD 7,500 will be granted to the buyer. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increase in racing events

Increase in racing events Key Trend - Introduction of new hypercars

- Introduction of new hypercars Major Challenges - High costs associated with manufacturing and ownership

Market Segmentation

By Powertrain type, the market is classified into gasoline and hybrid/electric.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 10,540.84 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (golf courses, tourist destinations, hotels and resorts, airports, and residential and commercial premises), product (passenger vehicle and utility vehicle), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global LSEV market growth is the adoption of 3D printing technology for vehicle customization and faster LSEV roll-out.

The Micro Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,542.22 thousand units. This micro electric vehicle (EV) market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (golf and micro cars and quadricycle), application (commercial, personal, and public utilities), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technological advances in lithium-ion battery manufacturing and minimal maintenance costs leading to improved reliability are key factors driving the growth of the global micro electric vehicle (EV) market.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio