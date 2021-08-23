Hypercar Market to Progress at 33% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Evolving Opportunities from Dominant Vendors Including Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, and Volkswagen AG|Technavio

The increase in racing events, partnerships among vendors and market participants, and factory expansions by hypercar manufacturers will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the introduction of new hypercars, the emergence of electric hypercars, and the use of AI for the development of autonomous hypercars are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market growth positively in the long run. However, the low adoption of hypercars in developing and underdeveloped countries and high costs associated with manufacturing and ownership might impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

Hypercar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hypercar Market is segmented as below:

Type

Gasoline



Hybrid/electric

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Hypercar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The hypercar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Some of the major vendors of the hypercar market in the automobile manufacturers industry include Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and Zenvo Automotive AS. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hypercar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hypercar Market size

Hypercar Market trends

Hypercar Market industry analysis

Hypercar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hypercar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hypercar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hypercar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hypercar market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery of the market

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Powertrain type

Market segments

Comparison by Powertrain type

Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid/electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Powertrain type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ferrari NV

Koenigsegg Automotive AB

McLaren Group Ltd.

Pagani Automobili Spa

Rimac Automobili

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Zenvo Automotive AS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

