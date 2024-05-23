Hypercholesterolemia Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Esperion Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics

The hypercholesterolemia market is expected to grow in the coming years due to an increase in the prevalent cases of hypercholesterolemia, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hypercholesterolemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hypercholesterolemia Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for hypercholesterolemia is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the prevalence of hypercholesterolemia in the US indicates that it is most commonly observed in the age group ranging from 45 to 64 , suggesting a higher prevalence among the older population.

, suggesting a higher prevalence among the older population. Leading hypercholesterolemia companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics LLC, Medpace, Inc., AstraZeneca, NewAmsterdam Pharma , and others are developing novel hypercholesterolemia drugs that can be available in the hypercholesterolemia market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel hypercholesterolemia drugs that can be available in the hypercholesterolemia market in the coming years. The promising hypercholesterolemia therapies in the pipeline include Inclisiran, MK-0616, Bempedoic acid, ARO-ANG 3, Lerodalcibep, AZD0780, Obicetrapib, among others.

Hypercholesterolemia Overview

Hypercholesterolemia is marked by abnormally high cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. Cholesterol, a fatty substance, is both produced internally and sourced from certain foods like egg yolks, meat, and dairy. Genetic mutations, such as those in genes like APOB, LDLR, LDLRAP1, and PCSK9, are primary contributors to this condition. Lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise habits, and smoking also play a significant role. Additional influences on cholesterol levels include gender, age, and health conditions like diabetes and obesity. Symptoms may manifest as chest pain and the formation of small, waxy bumps known as xanthomas, typically found on the hands, elbows, knees, or around the eyes. Diagnosis relies on blood tests to measure levels of "bad" cholesterol, encompassing triglycerides and low-density lipoproteins (LDLs), as well as the presence of "good" cholesterol, known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The hypercholesterolemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hypercholesterolemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The hypercholesterolemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Hypercholesterolemia

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Hypercholesterolemia

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Hypercholesterolemia

Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Hypercholesterolemia

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Hypercholesterolemia

Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Market

The treatment approach for hypercholesterolemia, including its various forms like Homozygous and Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, encompasses several options on the market. These include statins, bile-acid-binding resins, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, combinations of cholesterol absorption inhibitors with statins, Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors, and injectable medications. Among the FDA-approved drugs for hypercholesterolemia, statins are the most widely utilized, either alone or in combination with other medications. Statins work by inhibiting the enzyme 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase and offer various benefits in managing atherosclerosis, such as stabilizing plaques, reducing platelet activation, and mitigating plaque growth and inflammation. Additionally, statins provide further advantages beyond atherosclerotic plaque management, including anticoagulant effects, vasodilation, antioxidant properties, and reducing inflammatory mediators.

In February 2020, the FDA approved Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for two medications: NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. These drugs are intended to be used alongside dietary measures and statin therapy for managing primary hyperlipidemia in adults with either heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, who require further reduction of LDL-C levels.

In December 2021, the FDA also approved Novartis's LEQVIO (inclisiran), the first-in-class siRNA, designed to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Furthermore, in July 2023, the FDA expanded the indication for LEQVIO to encompass the treatment of adults with elevated LDL-C levels who face an increased risk of heart disease.

Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Inclisiran: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Bempedoic acid: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

ARO-ANG 3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Lerodalcibep: LIB Therapeutics LLC/Medpace, Inc.

AZD0780: AstraZeneca

Obicetrapib: NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hypercholesterolemia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the hypercholesterolemia market are expected to change in the coming years. With lifestyle changes, such as sedentary habits and unhealthy dietary patterns becoming more prevalent, the demand for effective cholesterol-lowering drugs continues to rise. Pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in research and development to introduce innovative therapies targeting different aspects of cholesterol metabolism, aiming for enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects. Additionally, stringent regulations and guidelines for cholesterol management drive the hypercholesterolemia market, prompting companies to invest in clinical trials and regulatory approvals to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Moreover, the hypercholesterolemia market dynamics are also shaped by evolving treatment paradigms and the competitive landscape. The introduction of novel therapeutic approaches, such as PCSK9 inhibitors and RNA-based therapies, has expanded treatment options beyond traditional statins, offering alternatives for patients who are intolerant or unresponsive to conventional medications.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the hypercholesterolemia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the hypercholesterolemia market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the hypercholesterolemia market. Firstly, despite advancements in treatment options such as statins, there remains a significant unmet need for patients who do not respond well to standard therapies or experience intolerable side effects. Additionally, high drug development costs and stringent regulatory requirements pose challenges for companies seeking to bring new therapies to market. Moreover, there's a lack of awareness among patients about the importance of managing cholesterol levels and adhering to treatment plans, which can hinder effective disease management.

Moreover, hypercholesterolemia treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the hypercholesterolemia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the hypercholesterolemia market growth.

Hypercholesterolemia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Hypercholesterolemia Companies Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics LLC, Medpace, Inc., AstraZeneca, NewAmsterdam Pharma, and others Key Pipeline Hypercholesterolemia Therapies Inclisiran, MK-0616, Bempedoic acid, ARO-ANG 3, Lerodalcibep, AZD0780, Obicetrapib, and others

Scope of the Hypercholesterolemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hypercholesterolemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Hypercholesterolemia current marketed and emerging therapies Hypercholesterolemia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Hypercholesterolemia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Hypercholesterolemia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hypercholesterolemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hypercholesterolemia Key Insights 2. Hypercholesterolemia Report Introduction 3. Hypercholesterolemia Overview at a Glance 4. Hypercholesterolemia Executive Summary 5 Hypercholesterolemia Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Hypercholesterolemia Treatment and Management 8. Hypercholesterolemia Guidelines 9. Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Hypercholesterolemia 12. Hypercholesterolemia Marketed Drugs 13. Hypercholesterolemia Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Hypercholesterolemia Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

