hyperCORE International Announces Two Appointments to Executive Leadership

Gwen Welty has joined in the role of Executive Director, tasked with leading hyperCORE's operational endeavors. With extensive experience in the CRO and Site sectors, Ms. Welty's addition strengthens hyperCORE's position as it forges alliances with Sponsors and CROs. She welcomes engagement and can be reached at [email protected].

Joining as an Executive Consultant, Karri Venn will guide hyperCORE's strategic direction in an industry transitioning from Full-Service Outsourcing (FSO) to Functional Service Providers (FSP). With a notable career in successful site operations, Ms. Venn's deep understanding of the site landscape will be invaluable as hyperCORE accelerates research through collaboration with industry CRO and Sponsor partners. She invites inquiries at [email protected].

Founded in 2019, hyperCORE International is a leading super network of highly experienced and esteemed clinical research site/network companies. Renowned as an industry frontrunner, hyperCORE offers Phase I-IV clinical trial services through a network of over 100 active research sites across two continents and five countries. Each alliance partner brings decades of clinical research expertise, collectively contributing to over 7,000 completed studies and the evaluation of thousands of new drugs and treatments in more than 140,000 randomized patients. While operating independently, every partner integrates common functions to optimize business and clinical operations, promoting harmonization and the sharing of best practices.

Dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of research excellence, hyperCORE International prioritizes subject safety, data integrity, rapid study startup, competitive enrollment, and exceptional subject retention. Its members have received numerous accolades for their performance, quality, and innovative contributions.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 17 dedicated research units and 16 additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas.

