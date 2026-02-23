Hypercore Raises $13.5M Series A Led by Insight Partners to Launch AI Admin Agent for Private Credit

New funding to accelerate the rollout of AI-native loan servicing, building the operational backbone for the next era of private credit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypercore, a loan management platform for private credit funds, today announced $13.5 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners. The investment will fuel the launch of Hypercore's AI Admin Agent - a new category of loan servicing that combines the company's proven loan management technology with AI agents to deliver end-to-end operational infrastructure for private credit funds.

Private credit has grown into a $3 trillion market, with funds facing mounting pressure to scale operations while managing increasingly complex portfolios. Traditional third-party admin agents can be highly manual and error-prone, with slow turnaround times and limited transparency.

"Admin agents aren't going away, but the way they operate must change," said Daniel Liechtenstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Hypercore. "By combining AI, automation, and human expertise on top of our platform, we can deliver speed, accuracy, and transparency to the industry. This funding allows us to bring that vision to market."

Hypercore's platform already manages over $20 billion in assets under management across more than 10,000 loans. In 2025, the company grew CARR 3.5x year-over-year as demand for modern loan infrastructure accelerated.

Combining the scalability of software with robust agentic AI capabilities, Hypercore is introducing a new category for the industry - one that shifts private credit operations from tools to outcomes.

At its core is a unified operational layer that connects borrowers, lenders, and LPs through a single, continuous interface. AI agents power workflows traditionally managed across fragmented systems, and Hypercore's experts ensure accuracy and accountability at every step. The result is finished work: loan administration delivered as an outcome, not a process to manage.

With Insight's investment, Hagi Schwartz, Managing Director at Insight Partners, will join Hypercore's board of directors, which includes Nadav Eylath, Managing Director from Atinc.

Atinc, which led the Seed round in 2023, remains deeply committed to the company and continues to support the company as a significant shareholder investor alongside Insight Partners.

"From day one, Daniel and the Hypercore team have been deeply committed to building what the private credit market needs to scale in the AI era, without sacrificing accuracy or quality," said Nadav Eylath, founder and Managing Partner of Atinc. "Their execution has been exceptional, and the strength of the company's customer outcomes and testimonials speaks for itself."

With previous investments including Wiz, Monday.com, and CrewAI, Insight Partners brings deep expertise in vertical software, artificial intelligence, and fintech. Beyond capital, Insight will provide operational support in areas including product development, go-to-market strategy, and scaling operations.

"Hypercore has built what the private credit market needs: a modern operational backbone that combines comprehensive loan management technology with AI to deliver real outcomes," said Hagi Schwartz, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The company's strong customer relationships and rapid growth position them well to grow the AI Admin Agent category, and we're eager to support the team as they scale."

About Hypercore

Hypercore leads the private credit industry with innovative loan management software and AI-powered administration services. Their end-to-end platform streamlines the entire loan lifecycle from origination to maturity, combining funding source management and client data in a single, integrated system. With the launch of their AI Admin Agent, Hypercore is redefining servicing as a service - powered by AI for unprecedented speed, accuracy, and transparency. Their AI-driven approach provides lenders with the complete operational toolkit needed to scale efficiently in today's competitive market. To learn more, visit hypercore.ai .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Atinc

Atinc is a boutique venture capital firm that partners with early-stage founders and investors to turn visionary ideas into enduring companies. Since its founding in 2015, Atinc has focused on providing both capital and hands-on strategic support to startups across the technology landscape, emphasizing deep founder alignment from inception through growth. With a track record of backing transformative ventures, including multiple unicorns and notable exits, the firm combines its Silicon Valley and global perspective to help ambitious teams scale with conviction and clarity. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Atinc's mission is to guide founders through the venture journey with empathy, insight, and long-term commitment. For more information, visit atinc.vc.

SOURCE Hypercore