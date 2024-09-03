Hypercube Platform from Mendel Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Mendel's Hypercube Platform to leverage advanced AI-driven clinical data analytics, enhancing healthcare decision-making with the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendel, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of the Hypercube Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Mendel customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Mendel's Hypercube Platform is a comprehensive clinical data analytics solution that enables healthcare organizations to unlock insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. Leveraging Mendel's proprietary AI that couples large language models with a clinical hypergraph, Hypercube transforms fragmented data into meaningful clinical insights, accelerating research and improving patient care. Leading life science companies use Hypercube for patient recruitment, patient cohort identification, chart review, and analytical queries.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft Azure marks a significant milestone for Mendel as we expand the accessibility of our Hypercube Platform," said Dr. Karim Galil, CEO of Mendel. "By offering our platform on Azure, we empower healthcare organizations with the tools needed to unlock the full potential of their data, ensuring better care delivery through precise and data-driven decisions."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We welcome Hypercube Platform to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted collaborators like Mendel, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Hypercube Platform at its page in the Azure Marketplace .

About Mendel: Mendel AI supercharges clinical data workflows by coupling large language models with a proprietary clinical hypergraph, delivering scalable clinical reasoning without hallucinations and ensuring 100% explainability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Mendel is backed by blue-chip investors, including Oak HC/FT and DCM.

For more information, visit Mendel or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Mendel