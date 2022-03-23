HyperDraft Announces Addition to Advisory Board, Positioning for Expansion of Product and Service Offerings

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperDraft, Inc ., a leading provider of AI-powered document and diligence automation software for legal professionals, has announced the addition of another legal industry leader, Erik Birkeneder, to its advisory board. Birkeneder will provide strategic support to HyperDraft as it expands its software platform and launches patent-pending products later this year. Over the past few months, multiple legal industry heavy weights have also joined HyperDraft including former General Counsel of Stanford University Michael Roster and major Goodwin technology partner Sean Greaney.

"We are extremely excited that Erik is joining us for this next stage of accelerated growth," said HyperDraft CEO Tony Thai. "I've consulted with Erik on our key intellectual property strategies, and having his deep expertise provides us with an even greater advantage as we position ourselves as the leading legal tech provider, especially as we are rapidly expanding and launching new product categories. "

Birkeneder is a veteran intellectual property attorney with over 14 years of experience and is a leading expert on patenting AI-related technologies. He currently serves as the Head of IP at biotechnology unicorn Neumera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicines for brain diseases. Prior to that role, he served as a Partner at Nixon Peabody LLP. He also serves as a contributor to Forbes and TechCrunch where he covers AI innovation.

"I am incredibly excited to work with the HyperDraft team," said Birkeneder. "HyperDraft, led by their outstanding lawyer and software engineer CEO Tony Thai, has identified real problems that attorneys struggle with and continues to create AI/ML legal tech tools that uniquely solve these issues. Having seen firsthand what the HyperDraft team has built, I know that it will allow legal teams to easily leverage their skills, resources, and time at unprecedented levels."

The addition of a technology insider and leader like Birkeneder demonstrates HyperDraft's ability to expand its software platform into additional categories with never-before-seen technology. In his role, Birkeneder will help the company navigate the growth of its IP portfolio and continue to position itself as an essential, comprehensive technology platform for legal professionals.

HyperDraft's Future Plans

HyperDraft plans to continue expanding its range of products and services. The company recently launched its new legal engineering studio, HyperLabs, which creates custom software solutions for law firms and in-house departments. In addition, HyperDraft now also offers managed service solutions for large-scale diligence and contract audit projects. The company sees significant opportunities to continue to expand its software platform with patent-pending products in new categories and will do so later this year.

About HyperDraft

HyperDraft provides AI-powered, custom software tools and managed service solutions to legal professionals to modernize the legal industry and make the practice of law more enjoyable. For more information, please visit – hyperdraft.ai .

