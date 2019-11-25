Hypereutectic Alloy: Emerging Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- Examination of the emerging market for hypereutectic alloy on the basis of material type, technology, application, and region



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828738/?utm_source=PRN

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- A look at the key opportunities and challenges for hypereutectic alloy manufacturers and users



Summary

A hypereutectic alloy is metallic alloy with a composition beyond the eutectic point.A typical alloy may have a substrate and a primary alloying element.



The "eutectic point" refers to the maximum mass fraction of the primary alloying element at which the primary alloying element is totally soluble in the substrate at operating temperature. In a hypereutectic alloy, a percentage of the primary alloying element is soluble in the substrate, which is called "eutectic element," and the rest is not soluble, which is called "primary element."



The substrate in aluminum-silicon (Al-Si) alloy is aluminum, whereas the primary alloying element is silicon.All silicon in the alloy can be totally soluble in aluminum only if the mass fraction of silicon is smaller than or equal to nearly 12%.



Thus, the Al-Si alloy's eutectic point is 12 wt % and hypereutectic Al-Si alloy has more than 12 wt % silicon present within it.The mass fractions of silicon in a hypereutectic Al-Si alloy typically ranges from 13 wt % to 26 wt %.



For a hypereutectic Al-Si alloy with 16 wt % of silicon, only 12% is soluble, which is eutectic silicon, and the other 4 wt % of silicon is not soluble; this is called "primary silicon."



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828738/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

