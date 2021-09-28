Hyperfine Announces Plans for Global Expansion Starting with Launches in the United Kingdom and Pakistan

Hyperfine, creator of the first portable MRI system, announces commercial expansion to meet global MRI needs Tweet this

Dr. Cohen brings over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in medicine and research, engineering, and software development. Most recently, Dr. Cohen served as physician executive for InterSystems U.K., leading implementations of longitudinal care records and electronic health records across the National Health Service (NHS).

Omer Manya will lead Hyperfine's Pakistan expansion and be responsible for growing the adoption of the Swoop system. He brings decades of strategic technology experience in research and development in healthcare and other sectors. He most recently served as IT director of infrastructure and operations at Aga Khan University in Karachi.

Medequips, a Pakistan-based company specializing in providing innovative diagnostic imaging equipment for hospitals and clinics, will execute marketing, distribution, and sales of the Swoop system in the country.

"The promise of Hyperfine is to dramatically increase the presence of MRI in clinical environments around the world. Expansion to the U.K. and Pakistan is a milestone moment and tremendous opportunity as we step forward to meet the global demand for better imaging access and ultimately drive a more comprehensive and efficient care continuum," said Dave Scott, Hyperfine president and chief executive officer. "We are fortunate to have Yossi and Omer join the Hyperfine team, as their extensive experience and passion for technological innovation will be instrumental at this important stage of Hyperfine's global growth."

Hyperfine's Swoop system is designed to allow physicians to rapidly diagnose brain and head injuries and make life-saving decisions. Within minutes, the technology can acquire critical images via a wireless tablet, powered by a standard wall outlet at the patient's bedside, whether in the ICU, ER, or other care setting.

Hyperfine will attend several upcoming conferences in the U.K. and Pakistan. The company recently exhibited at the Defense Security Equipment International Conference , September 14-17, 2021, where it showcased the Swoop system with live product demos.

Hyperfine's U.K. and Pakistan expansion is the beginning of the company's plans for accelerated commercial expansion to four additional countries within the next six months.

About Hyperfine and the Swoop™ Portable MRI System

Hyperfine was founded with a vision to save lives by making Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) more accessible and affordable. The company's Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is designed to address the limitations of current imaging technologies and make MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop wheels directly to the patient's bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to traditional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, images that display the internal structure of the head are captured by Swoop at the patient's bedside, with results in minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings.

Hyperfine received FDA clearance for its portable MRI for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020. Since its launch in the fall of 2020, Swoop has been honored repeatedly, as one of two finalists for the Best New Radiology Vendor of 2020 by Aunt Minnie, the winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge, and with a Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and most recently as a 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree from CES. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with offices in Connecticut, New York, California and Taiwan.

Hyperfine was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, a serial entrepreneur who received the Presidential Medal of Technology and Innovation in 2016 for inventing Next Generation DNA sequencing and has founded multiple healthcare and technology companies, including 454 Life Sciences, Ion Torrent, CuraGen, Butterfly Network, and Quantum-Si. For more information, visit: https://hyperfine.io/.

