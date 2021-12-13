Hyperfine Appoints New Board of Directors

GUILFORD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperfine Inc., creator of Swoop®, the first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging™ (MRI) device, today announced the Board of Directors that will serve subsequent to the closing of the previously announced business combination between Hyperfine, Liminal Sciences, Inc., and HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp, subject to the approval of their appointment at HealthCor's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on December 21, 2021.

The individuals expected to serve as members of the combined company's Board of Directors include:

John Dahldorf , Chief Financial Officer of Santa Cruz Nutritionals. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Acutus Medical, an arrhythmia care company that develops distinct, innovative technologies to provide physicians and patients with improved results. He has more than 20 years of experience leading financing and accounting in the health and medical device spaces.

Ruth Fattori , Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group. She brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in executive and human resource management for a variety of industries and Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Fattori serves on the board of directors of Quantum-Si, which created the world's first next-generation protein sequencing platform.

Scott Huennekens , Executive Chairman of the Board of Hyperfine. He has played a key role in more than 20 medtech start-up, growth, and public companies with market valuations totaling over $20 billion , that cumulatively have delivered therapeutics and diagnostics to more than 20 million patients. Mr. Huennekens has been named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2010 and was recognized by Goldman Sachs in 2016, 2017, and 2018 as one of their 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs.

Jonathan M. Rothberg , PhD , Founder of Hyperfine. He is a serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience who founded and invented massively parallel DNA sequencing, semiconductor sequencing, and ultrasound-on-a-chip (Butterfly Network). In 2016, he was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation for his "pioneering inventions and commercialization of next-generation DNA sequencing technologies, making access to genomic information easier, faster, and more cost-effective for researchers around the world."

Maria Sainz , Former President and CEO of AEGEA Medical Inc., a women's health technology company acquired by CooperSurgical in 2021. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors of ShockWave Medical, Inc., Avanos Medical, Inc., and Atrion Corporation. Ms. Sainz brings more than 20 years of experience leading large medical device companies and medtech start-ups.

Dave Scott , CEO of Hyperfine. He has 25 years of experience building and leading teams at start-ups and Fortune 500 companies working in digital surgery, the digital health ecosystem, surgical robotics, medical imaging, and diagnostics. He has been awarded numerous patents in x-ray imaging, medical endoscopy, and laser surgery applications.

Daniel J. Wolterman , CEO of Wolterman Consulting, LLC. He has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, holding various leadership roles, including serving as President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System, the largest not-for-profit health system in the Houston region of Texas . He currently serves on the board of directors of NuVasive, a Nasdaq-listed company focused on developing medical devices and procedures for minimally invasive spine surgery.

"The anticipated appointment of these renowned leaders and industry experts brings extensive depth, knowledge, and expanded areas of expertise to our team at Hyperfine," said Dave Scott, chief executive officer of Hyperfine. "Their insights will be invaluable and essential in further developing our technology and business. I look forward to working alongside them to change the future of healthcare."

About Hyperfine and the Swoop® Portable MRI System™

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop® Portable MR Imaging System™ produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient's bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by a tablet. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments (ED), operating rooms (OR), and intensive care units (ICU), among others.

