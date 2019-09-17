Hyperformance Glass Products Unveils New Aftermarket Hybrid Windshield featuring Corning Gorilla Glass

While traditional windshields use two sheets of annealed glass, HGP's Hybrid Windshields featuring Corning Gorilla Glass replaces one of these layers with chemically tempered glass that is flexible, durable, and thin, and enables lightweight glazing. In addition to windshield applications, HGP is leveraging this technology to offer the most unique products in the industry, such as multi-panel windows and ultra-lightweight windows that provide performance benefits previously unavailable from standard automotive glass.

In comparison to conventional applications, HGP's Hybrid products are tested and proven to be two-and-a-half times stronger against sharp stone impacts than traditional windshields. Additionally, HGP's Hybrid exterior products are five times stronger than traditional windshields and thirty percent lighter than traditional windshields, giving a distinct performance advantage.

"The right glass technology can impact everything in the driver's user experience" said Robert Brisley, President of Hyperformance Glass Products. "Our innovations and collaborations with Corning redefine a standard in automotive glass production that has been largely unchanged over the past 100 years. Consumers will now have access to the latest in windshield glass technology for their automobiles and is an example of our mission to provide today's drivers with a distinct performance advantage and improved experience."

Putting Tough to the Test

HGP's Hybrid Windshields featuring Corning Gorilla Glass are backed by rigorous extreme testing methodologies. One such test involves a high-speed hail cannon firing large hail pieces at terminal velocity (65mph) at the Hybrid Windshields. The test, which results in little to no sustained damage to the windshields, underscores the toughness of HGP's Hybrid Windshield including inner ply technology from Corning.

"Glass technology is central to the future of the automobile, whether it's the cars and trucks of 2019 or the connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles of tomorrow," said Mike Kunigonis Vice President and General Manager, Auto Glass Solutions at Corning Incorporated. "Corning's technology is playing a crucial role in that future, and we're pleased to unveil these Hybrid Windshields featuring Corning Gorilla Glass with HGP. Our two companies have worked together to incorporate design and manufacturing processes that have yielded stronger, lighter and thinner windshields, designed to go the distance and improve the driving experience."

Industry buyers, consumers and motoring enthusiasts can see HGP's Hybrid Windshields featuring Corning Gorilla Glass up close at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show. At this year's event, HGP and Corning will feature new automotive fitments on current and future Ford models, including the F-Series Truck and Mustang, along with live demonstrations that show the durability tests throughout the day.

Hyperformance Glass Products and Corning Automotive Glass Solutions will be at booth 30289 in the South Hall Upper location of the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 5-8, 2019.

About HGP

Hyperformance Glass Products (https://hyperformanceglassproducts.com) is an American based and privately owned company focused on bringing the latest in glass technology directly to the people who want it most, the consumer. HGP has strong relationships with leaders in the automotive glazing industry giving them the capability to bring new products with advanced designs to market fast. Additionally, HGP is further supported by our sister company PPD, Polymer Process Development, experts in glass encapsulation, injection molding and glass assembly. Located just outside the automotive super-center of Detroit, HGP is dedicated to bringing only the best products to the automotive enthusiast market.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a more than 165-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.

Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning's industry-leading products include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and trucks.

