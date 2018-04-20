HyperGen, Inc. Collaborates with Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc.

In addition, HyperGen Inc. and Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. will both participate in Collaborate (#C18LV) in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 22 - 26. CIIS will present the keynote – "From Chaos to Control – How AI & Robotic Technologies Will Shape the Future", lead the PeopleSoft Super Session – "How Best-in-Class PeopleSoft Users are Becoming Control Freaks and 3 Reasons You Must Become One, Too," and demonstrate Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable automation solutions.

HyperGen Inc., an Oracle Gold Partner, will be at Collaborate to brief organizations on how they can utilize HyperGen's solutions and PeopleSoft consulting services to achieve best-in-class performance, at booth #531. HyperGen will also provide an educational session during the Collaborate Conference and invites attendees to Session ID: Quest2018-108930, "Bringing Down the Walls," to explore how the PeopleSoft Fluid User Interface and PeopleSoft Interaction Hub together can create a friendlier user experience and remove the barriers between products.

"CIIS is pleased to collaborate with HyperGen and leverage the company's experience in providing solutions for users of Oracle PeopleSoft. HyperGen's expertise, combined with the digital imaging technology capabilities of Canon, can benefit our mutual clients by automating their complex business processes, and providing them with greater control over their business operations," says Dennis Amorosano, VP and GM, Canon Information & Imaging Solutions.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Canon Information & Imaging Solutions," states Sherry Dyer, VP of Sales, HyperGen Inc. "Our partnership with Canon Information & Imaging Solutions provides our clients with solutions that maximize their investment in PeopleSoft. During the past few years, we've taken our collaboration to an exciting new level by co-presenting during our own in-depth educational sessions on the latest PeopleSoft technologies to many PeopleSoft clients. We are, quite frankly, enthusiastic about the future of our outstanding relationship."

About Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc.

Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., brings together Canon's world-class imaging technologies and information management expertise to assist organizations in achieving their digital transformation objectives. With a focus on innovation, CIIS's software development and solutions delivery capabilities scale across several practice areas: Business Process Automation - including Procure-to-Pay & Order-to-Cash automation, Document Solutions, Information Management Services with a focus on content capture, management and collaboration, and Security and Infrastructure Management. With expertise in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, CIIS deploys its solutions in partnership with leading technology providers and offers comprehensive consulting and professional services that are trusted by organizations of all sizes. Additional information about the company, its programs and mission can be found at ciis.canon.com.

About HyperGen Inc.

HyperGen Inc. has provided full-service IT solutions and services to large, medium, and small businesses since 1992. As an Oracle Gold Partner, we offer our client expertise in all pillars of the PeopleSoft applications both onsite and onshore though our U.S. based PeopleSoft Lab. Whether you are a large PeopleSoft enterprise client or a small/medium business needing Managed IT Services (VMS), Cloud Hosting (IASS) (PAAS), VOIP, or an Enterprise Grade Software Solution (HGaaS), HyperGen tailors its IT solutions and services to fit your needs. To learn how you too can reach Technological Zen, visit us at www.hypergeninc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypergen-inc-collaborates-with-canon-information-and-imaging-solutions-inc-300633756.html

SOURCE HyperGen Inc.; Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

