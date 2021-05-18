Hypergiant Adds Enterprise Technology Veteran Mike Betzer as CEO

"I'm so honored to be joining this team," Mike Betzer said. "Hypergiant's AI Applied AI solutions and platform are on a path that will continue to show huge growth in the years ahead. I couldn't be more humbled to be entrusted with driving the Hypergiant vision and mission forward. Ben and Mohammed have built an incredible team and set the stage for continued success."

Betzer left a position at Khoros where he served as the Chief Digital Transformation Officer - a role he took on following tenure as Chief Product Officer. Prior to Khoros, Betzer served as the SVP of Lithium Technologies and CEO of Humanify. He has held multiple CEO and C-suite roles throughout the past three decades at companies including Social Dynamx Inc, Convergys, and Siebel Systems. Betzer is an incredibly talented software executive who is known for building winning teams and scaling enterprise software startups.

"As Hypergiant enters this next phase of scale and explosive growth, it is critical for us to bring in additional world-class team members to help in this period of rapid scale. Mike is among the best enterprise software and SaaS entrepreneurs and leaders in the country and one of the few who can really help to guide our business to this next level of AI leadership. I could not be more excited to have him take on day to day operational oversight and focus on our long-term growth," shares Hypergiant Industries Founder, Ben Lamm.

Lamm will move to a position of Vice Chairman where he will continue to support the Hypergiant strategic vision and direction while also being able to take time to pursue what he considers the most pressing issues of our lifetime: AI for good, climate change, and the continued positive impact of technology both on the planet and on the human condition.

"As we take our much needed AI operations management system to a broader market, Mike Betzer's outstanding experience in building enterprise software offerings and scaling them with large clients provides Hypergiant with a leader that knows how to get it done in the enterprise," said Mohammed Farooq, Chairman, Global CTO of Hypergiant.

In addition to Betzer, Hypergiant's recent notable additions includes former IBM GM Mohammed Farooq as Chairman and Global Chief Technology Officer, former NetApp VP David Young as Chief Revenue Officer, and former IBM AI Architect Prasad Bandreddi as VP of Engineering. The executives are focused on growing Hypergiant's continued customer offerings including the upcoming release of Hyperdrive - a first of its kind solution to help improve the pace at which devOps teams can build and scale AI models.

The Hypergiant Hyperdrive AI platform is the industry's first enterprise AI operations management system that unifies devOps, modelOps, dataOps into a single management control panel that spans hybrid-multi cloud, 5g and IOT ecosystems. It democratizes enterprise AI development, operations and governance to drive agile self service collaboration between data scientists, ML engineers, data engineers, SRE'S for AI, business operators and C-Suite.

For Hypergiant's current clients, Hyperdrive has delivered exceptional acceleration of AI workloads to production (months to hours) while enabling data sharing, security and enrichment to improve performance of AI models and continuous business learning.

"This is a very promising time for the company," said Chairman and Global CTO Mohammed Farooq. "We are creating the technology and a business model that will allow companies to not only run truly digital first operations, but actual intelligent operations. This will improve how all business is conducted as we move into a new era of nimble, intelligence-driven digital businesses."

Hypergiant Industries is an enterprise AI company focused on developing world-changing technologies to solve the world's biggest problems in the areas of space, defense, and critical infrastructure. Hypergiant offers a suite of AI services, software, and solutions that support companies and governments in preparing for the future of AI.

