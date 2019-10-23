Hypergiant and Dynetics Partner to Deliver Smarter, Faster, More Cost-Effective Solutions for Space Operations Run on Amazon Web Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypergiant, the AI products and solutions company, and Dynetics, a technical solutions company, are partnering to deliver modern, agile and efficient space mission solutions for government and commercial customers using Amazon Web Services (AWS). As Amazon Partner Network (APN) members, the Hypergiant and Dynetics teams are leveraging the AWS cloud in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and AWS Ground Station to deliver mission and payload on-demand services. These services will support the current space ecosystem customers and also open up opportunities for new participants in the burgeoning space economy.

The first evolution of this partnership between the two companies will involve the development of an integrated set of services that will support Hypergiant's planned missions utilizing their Slingshot deployment system and NASA's International Space Station infrastructure.

"Now that space-mission hardware costs are being reduced, our ability to get more data, more often, is rapidly increasing. People need a way to get that data more efficiently and to interpret it more effectively. That's why we entered into this partnership with Dynetics: smarter, more cost-effective solutions for space data to all companies," said Hypergiant founder and chief executive officer Ben Lamm.

Dynetics brings over a decade of human spaceflight as well as satellite development, deployment, and deployment experience to the partnership. The aerospace and defense company also benefits from 45 years of experience in systems engineering, analytics, and hardware and software development.

"Demand for these solutions continues to increase from civil space, defense, and national intelligence agencies. Our rich experience with US DoD, NASA, and various commercial aerospace companies provides a unique value proposition with Hypergiant while also utilizing AWS to deliver flexible, cost-effective, and secure solutions in-line with the customers' needs," said Jonathan Pettus, Dynetics vice president of Strategic Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology.

The Hypergiant and Dynetics partnership allows for significant cost-savings to organizations that have requirements to operate in space and avoiding using their own significant capital investments in mission and payload operations services. Companies will be able to focus on the core business purposes of their mission.

About Hypergiant Industries:

Hypergiant Industries focuses on solving humanity's most challenging problems and leading the way in data intelligence as humanity enters the Fourth Industrial Revolution. To accomplish this mission, the company creates emerging AI-driven technologies and develops world-changing commercial products and solutions for Fortune 500 and government clients. As the parent corporation over a roster of divisions, Hypergiant Industries serves verticals that include space science and exploration, satellite communications, aviation, defense, healthcare, transportation and municipal infrastructure, food and beverage, retail and more. Founded in 2018, the company has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Washington, DC.

About Dynetics:

Dynetics provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. Our portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems. The company of more than 2,500 employee-owners is based in Huntsville, Ala., and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.dynetics.com.

