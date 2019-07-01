Hypergiant Industries CEO Ben Lamm Wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

"I have a mission with Hypergiant to use AI and emerging technologies to deliver on the technological future we were promised. This means solving problems like climate change, clean drinking water, and even a multi-planet society with products we make and solutions we provide to our customers," said CEO Ben Lamm after winning the award. "It's incredible to be recognized by the community for our mission and the efforts of myself and my incredible team to create rapid scale in such a short amount of time."

Hypergiant Industries, the AI industrial complex, is focused on pursuing real, world-changing technology that will provide a safer, more secure and habitable planet for all of humanity. With the recent announcement of its executive advisory board including members like Bill Nye, Former Astronaut Andy Allen and Retired Four Star General Lance Lord, the company is building a coalition of leading experts who can help take on these complicated global issues. Additionally, recent funding by international giants Sumitomo and Perot, will help the company continue its rapid scale efforts to build solutions. At the same time, Hypergiant will continue to provide leading Fortune 500 companies like Shell, Sumitomo, GE, Marathon, Chesapeake Energy, Schlumberger, TGI Friday's with the solutions necessary to solve their biggest challenges.

"There are many successful entrepreneurs in the world, but to build something truly remarkable, you can't let anything stand in your way," said Debra von Storch, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. "EY is proud to honor the 2019 winners who are inspiring innovation without limitation and fueling growth and prosperity by being truly unstoppable."

The award is a vital step forward in the company's commitment to Tomorrowing Today -- using technology to create the utopian vision of the future we were promised.

