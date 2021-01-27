Hyperice Acquires RecoverX

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced the acquisition of RecoverX , a San Diego-based technology company specializing in intelligent thermal technologies.

As part of the acquisition Hyperice adds a team of engineers specializing in biomechanics, thermal and connected technologies including electronic contrast therapy, along with cofounders and product developers Alex Aguiar and Dan Evans. The newly added team and its diverse IP portfolio rapidly advances Hyperice's thermal technology capabilities and HyperSmart connected ecosystem. Hyperice will unveil a new category of recovery technologies that optimize human performance, longevity and health in Summer 2021.

"This acquisition accelerates our product development and connected technology capabilities," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We will continue to invest heavily in both technology and people to achieve our grand global mission, to help everyone on earth move and live better."

"With this acquisition, we not only added a breakthrough technology to our IP and product suite, we also added a very talented group of product developers who will be an integral part of our product team for years to come," said Anthony Katz, Hyperice founder and President.

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

