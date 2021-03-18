Hyperice Adds Laurie Hernandez to Athlete Roster

"I'm proud and pleased to join the Hyperice team as the company works with and improves the health of the premier athletes in every sport category," said Laurie Hernandez, American Gymnastic and Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist. "I'm dedicated to educating a new generation of female athletes, about the training tools that have enabled my progress as well as the importance of mental and emotional health for all athletes."

"Laurie is an icon in her sport and continues to compete at the highest level headed into this season and the Summer Olympics," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "Not only is Laurie an exceptional gymnast, she is an outstanding role model who continues to inspire the world with her leadership, athleticism and work ethic. We believe our partnership with Laurie will drive awareness around the importance of recovery for overall wellness."

The announcement comes on the heels of a celebrated performance at last month's Winter Cup in Indianapolis, where Laurie returned to elite gymnastics competition following a four-year hiatus. At the age of 20, Laurie now stands out as one of the elders in the gymnastic world and credits Hyperice for helping to change the physiology of her body to allow for faster recovery following a demanding training schedule. With a strong return to competitive gymnastics now behind her, Laurie looks not only to the bright season ahead but at the opportunity to educate the next generation of talent on the recovery tools and technology required to perform at the highest level and ensure long-lasting careers.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

Media Contact:

Hyperice

