Hyperice and Aktiv Solutions Team to Design Recovery Spaces for Hotels and Amenities Worldwide

"Over the last decade, our recovery technology has become a must-have travel companion for the best athletes on earth." said, Joe Cannon, Vice President of Business Development for Hyperice. "This global partnership helps provide hotel guests access to that same technology relied on by the NFL, NBA, MLB, UFC and PGA."

Each RECOVERY Bay includes smart storage, recharging capability, and signature Hyperice tools powered by an optionally embedded Digital Kiosk.; The systems present a beautifully designed and complete amenity for operators looking to meet the growing guest demand for restorative experiences. Hyperice expert instructional content guides each recovery session.

Bays are designed to install as stand-alone or interconnected units and can be arranged to facilitate personal or communal training zones.

The outcome - a comprehensive best-in-class system suited for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike seeking to complement their personal conditioning.

"Recovery spaces are an important consideration for inclusion within every wellness environment we design today", says Gordon Stirling, Managing Director, Aktiv Solutions. "Finding time, and the technology required to recover more quickly is an essential component in our health and fitness regimens forward. Hyperice technology provides the essential tools, and within these new bays, together we solve for the space and guidance needed for everyone to participate."

The collaboration between Hyperice and Aktiv addresses the swiftly increasing consumer demand for restorative and well-being practice beyond the confines of one's home. The companies will now team to provide enhanced design and planning support for recovery space inclusions for facilities of all types.

RECOVERY Bays will make their debut in leading hotels globally including Pullman Hotels by Accor in Paris in January 2020, the SO/ Sotogrande Resort & Spa in Spain, and the famous Claremont Club & Spa in Berkeley California.

About Aktiv Solutions

At Aktiv®, we amplify functional training spaces with premium equipment and digital guidance powering today's most sought-after workouts. Our mission is to establish safe, functional, and engaging facilities, while our clients deliver inspirational exercise experiences. Gym Rax® are the world's leading fitness rigging solution for modular storage and suspension. Integrating the principles of functional fitness with the technical expertise of functional design is our calling.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

