Hyperice and PFATS Develop Recovery Technology Education Platform for NFL Athletic Trainers

Athletic trainers throughout the NFL have long used Hyperice products for injury prevention and performance with PFATS having an established relationship with Normatec recovery products for years.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce Hyperice's elevated partnership with PFATS and for the future of this relationship. PFATS members have had a direct influence on the evolution of Hyperice's products over the years," said Dan Canina, Hyperice Director of Global Performance. "The relationships with these athletic trainers is the foundation of our recently announced partnership with the NFL and the vehicle with which we will be able to effectively redefine player care and performance in the sport of football."

"Hyperice has been a constant in our athletic training room for years with products essential to delivering best-in-class performance-care. PFATS is thrilled to deepen its ties with Hyperice through this relationship," added Reggie Scott, PFATS President, and LA Rams VP of Sports Medicine and Performance. "Our shared vision for this platform, through combined research and innovation efforts, is to push the boundaries of elite athlete care and provide cutting-edge performance and recovery education to all athletic trainers."

PFATS athletic trainers will also continue to test, research, and provide feedback on all current and future Hyperice products. Since its inception, Hyperice has relied on the athlete experience to craft unrivaled technology approved by elite performers and perfected for consumer use.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

About PFATS : The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) represents the athletic trainers of the National Football League (NFL). PFATS purpose is to ensure that the highest quality health care is provided in the NFL and to all NFL athletes. The society is dedicated to the welfare of its members and committed to the promotion and advancement of athletic training through education and research. For more information, visit PFATS.com.

