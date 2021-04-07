Hyperice and U.S. Soccer Federation Launch Multiyear Partnership

The partnership, which was facilitated by Soccer United Marketing (SUM), U.S. Soccer's partner for more than 15 years, provides all of U.S. Soccer's National Team players and coaches, including the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), all 16 Youth National Teams and all Extended U.S. National Teams (Beach, Futsal and Para-7-a-Side) access to Hyperice's award-winning technologies on the sidelines and during training for key matches, highlighted by the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and upcoming 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar.

U.S. Soccer has worked with Hyperice since 2013 and the products have become a staple among senior players, coaches, high performance staff and athletic trainers. As an extension of the shared history, Hyperice will continue to educate team officials at all levels on the latest innovations in recovery technology and wellness solutions to support player mobility and health.

"Hyperice is an innovative, premium brand that has had a tremendous impact on high performance across the sports industry," said U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright. "Our shared vision and commitment to create environments that enable our athletes to perform at their best is core to the strategic partnership."

"The competition on the world stage is intense and I'm learning that recovery off the field is just as important as the hard work we put in on the field." said USWNT forward Sophia Smith. "It's amazing that U.S. Soccer is working with Hyperice to make sure we have the best tools available for recovering off the field so that we are able to compete at the highest level on the field."

Hyperice has earned unanimous support among major American professional sports leagues and the most elite teams in the world. With U.S. Soccer, Hyperice continues that trend by working with the most marquee team in all of women's sports. The partnership also enables Hyperice to play a key role in the performance of an ambitious USMNT which is hungry to further establish itself on the world stage.

"U.S. Soccer has long been at the forefront of innovation and research that supports player performance, recovery and wellness," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "At Hyperice, we share this wellness-driven vision and will collaborate with U.S. Soccer to educate the worldwide soccer community about its importance. We look forward to working with both the women's and men's national teams to help unlock their greatest potential on and off the field."

"Soccer United Marketing is proud to facilitate the new partnership between U.S. Soccer and Hyperice," said Carter Ladd, SVP of Soccer United Marketing. "We are excited to build and share the story of how the partnership will advance recovery and performance across the Federation."

Both Hyperice and U.S. Soccer also hope the visibility of the partnership will help continue to inspire fans of the world's most popular sport to stay active, mobile and improve their own health.

The partnership kicks off this week as the USWNT return to action in friendly matches against Sweden on Saturday, April 10 in Stockholm and France on Tuesday, April 13 in Le Havre. After back-to-back wins against Jamaica and at Northern Ireland in March, the USMNT will return May 30 for a friendly against Switzerland, followed by CONCACAF Nations League Finals against Honduras.

ABOUT HYPERICE

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

ABOUT U.S. SOCCER

Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the growth of the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

ABOUT SUM

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of MLS, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization and marketing execution of the region's soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to MLS, the U.S. Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (U.S. market), and Concacaf Properties (Gold Cup).

