Hyperice Announces Hyperice Performance Advisors

The Hyperice Performance Advisory board is launching with trusted experts, who will specialize in new categories residing in the app: Mindset, Nutrition, Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine.

"We're redefining what wellness and healthcare is in a world more aware of the importance of self-care and looking for easy access to expert insights and research," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "The Hyperice Performance Advisors will help us get closer to our goal of being another preventative measure to optimize wellness."

The Hyperice Performance Advisors featured at launch that will join founding advisors, Dr. Micheal Clark, Founder of NASM and Fusionetics, and Lenny Paracino, Soft Tissue Therapist of the National Basketball Association's LA Clippers and Faculty Member of Gray Institute, include:

Dr. Michael Gervais , Mindset Advisor (Mindset) - Dr. Gervais is a high-performance psychologist working in the trenches of high stakes environments with some of the best in the world, training the mindset skills and practices essential to pursuing and revealing one's potential. His clients include world record holders, Olympians, internationally-acclaimed artists and musicians, MVPs from every major sport, and Fortune 100 CEOs.

Dr. Jordan Metzl , Healthcare Advisor (Sports Medicine) - With a practice of more than 20,000 patients, Dr. Metzl treats athletic minded patients of all ages, from the world's best athletes to the newly active. Known for his passion for sports and fitness, Dr. Metzl's focus is to return athletes to their field of their choice as quickly and safely as possible. His research interests include the treatment and prevention of running related injury, the effectiveness of preventive wellness programs, and the prevention of youth sport injury.

Harley Pasternak , Global Wellness Advisor (Nutrition) - an iconic leader in personal training, Pasternak holds a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology, Nutritional Sciences, and Kinesiology from the University of Toronto and ACSM respectively. He is also a six-time, New York Times Bestselling Author, whose works has made him one of the most respected trainers for A-list celebrity clientele and Fortune 500 companies globally. In addition to monthly contributions to ABC's Good Morning America, Pasternak oversees the Global Wellness Advisory Board for the Four Seasons, consulting on fitness and health initiatives across all properties.

Vinh Pham , Futureproof Advisor - Vinh Pham is a Physical Therapist and co-founder of Myodetox, a wellness company that offers treatment designed to help eliminate pain and improve the way you move. He has been decoding the body for over a decade, creating his own holistic approach to manual therapy and movement. The Toronto native is trailblazing in the wellness space and paying it forward to a new generation of therapists. An active member of his community, Vinh regularly teaches hundreds of students a year. Over the years, he has built one of the largest Instagram followings in the healthcare space, and is the leading therapist to several professional athletes, celebrities, and musicians. He is currently working on his first book project.

Dr. Kelly Starrett , Athlete Performance Advisor (Physical Therapy) - The founding mobility expert for CrossFit, Kelly Starrett went on to publish the Supple Leopard, the first New York Times Bestseller in sports education. Starrett has since devoted over 20 years to coaching and educating Olympic athletes across all US National Governing Bodies to youth sports in tandem with the US Physical Fitness Test.

The Hyperice App is designed to provide all Hyperice device owners with an interactive education on how to get the most out of their devices, optimize their warmup and recovery experiences, feel their best, and meet their fitness goals. Customized, curated content guides users through instructional video percussion, vibration, and thermal routines, and explains the philosophy behind Hyperice's technology. The App also provides exclusive content from the world's best trainers, experts, and athletes such as Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mahomes, as they take users through their favorite routines and share personal tips.

The Hyperice App experience becomes transformative when connected to Apple Health and Strava. Powered by HyperSmart, the App will send personalized notifications for recommended routines based on users' activity and coach them to achieve their wellness goals.

To download the Hyperice App on any iOS device, visit: Hyperice on the App Store . The Hyperice App will be available for Android devices in the Fall.

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

