Hyperice Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Theragun

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice, a leading recovery and performance technology brand and innovators of percussion, vibration and thermal technology, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against Theragun, Inc., dba Therabody, alleging infringement of Hyperice's patented vibrating roller technology. Hyperice seeks an injunction prohibiting Therabody from continuing to infringe Hyperice's intellectual property, as well as damages to compensate Hyperice for this infringement.

Hyperice developed and began selling the Vyper vibrating fitness roller in 2014, and has obtained patents covering its innovative technology. In May 2020, Therabody began selling the Wave Roller. Like the Vyper, the Wave Roller is a vibrating fitness roller. Hyperice's lawsuit alleges that the Wave Roller infringes Hyperice's most recent patent on the Vyper, which issued shortly before the suit was filed.

"Hyperice products and technologies are built from the ground up," said Jim Huether, Hyperice's CEO. "We value ingenuity, we protect our inventions by obtaining patents, and we respect other companies' intellectual property. And when necessary, we use the legal system to ensure that other companies do the same."

"While we do not take the decision to sue a competitor lightly, we will aggressively defend our intellectual property rights and take all appropriate steps to ensure that our innovative products and technology are not misappropriated by opportunists seeking to knock us off," said Jon Howell, Hyperice's General Counsel.

Hyperice is represented in the lawsuit by Brian Arnold and Jonathan Pink of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP.

About HYPERICE: Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec , innovators of cutting-edge pneumatic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

