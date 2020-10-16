Hyperice Forms Strategic Partnership with MLB to Become League's Official Recovery Technology Partner

Tatís, who's been called a "walking highlight reel," joins a lineup of A-list investors announced last week, including: Seth Curry, Anthony Davis, Rickie Fowler, DeAndre Jordan, Jarvis Landry, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Ja Morant, Naomi Osaka, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons, Kelly Slater, J.J. Watt, Russell Westbrook, and Trae Young.

"We are proud to be named the Official Recovery Technology Partner of Major League Baseball, and to have MLB sensation Fernando Tatís Jr. join us to drive our health and wellness mission," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "This multi-year partnership with MLB represents our collective commitment and vision to prioritize player health and optimize performance league-wide. Now, for the first time ever, MLB athletes will have real-time access to cutting-edge recovery technology on the field, in the dugouts and in bullpens. Together, we plan to elevate the in-game experience for future generations of baseball."

"Hyperice is one of the most innovative companies in sports today and many baseball players already use their products, making them an ideal strategic partner," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "Hyperice's innovative products can play an important role in player recovery, which is especially relevant in an everyday sport like baseball. We look forward to working alongside Hyperice as they continue to grow, supporting our players and teams for the rest of the Postseason and years to come."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Hyperice family. I've always been a fan of their recovery products and have been using them to help keep me on the field," said Fernando Tatís Jr. "They are the best in the business and I'm honored to be part of their journey."

RECOVERY TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP

Hyperice continues to deliver world class recovery technology solutions that improve player performance through global partnerships with the most innovative professional sports leagues, teams and athletes. In addition to its new status as Official Recovery Technology Partner of MLB, Hyperice is also the official Recovery Technology Partner of the NBA and UFC as well as the Official Recovery Technology Supplier for the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur.

About HYPERICE: Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.

