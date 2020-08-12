Hyperice Makes Esteemed Inc. 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice , leading recovery and performance technology brand and innovators of percussion, vibration, and thermal technology, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 500 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. Hyperice's impressive year over year revenue, which has doubled since last year, led the company to earn the ranking of No. 220 , up from last year at No. 346.

"Hyperice has experienced explosive global growth this past year as the world begins to prioritize recovery as an essential part of the wellness lifestyle," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We're on a mission to revolutionize movement; and our acquisition of NormaTec, partnership with the NBA and launch of our new HyperSmart ecosystem reinforces our commitment to this mission. We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in America, and we're just getting started."

This substantial growth comes at the heels of Hyperice's March 2020 acquisition of NormaTec , innovators of cutting-edge pneumatic compression systems. Both companies are well-known for their application in professional sports, helping athletes enhance performance, reduce risk of injury, and extend career longevity. The acquisition gives Hyperice a second base of U.S. operations in Boston, which works in conjunction with Hyperice's Global Headquarters in Irvine, California.

Earlier this month, Hyperice released HyperSmart™ technology, which powers the new Hyperice App and revolutionizes the way people recover and move. Developed in collaboration with the Hyperice Human Performance Advisors, and leveraging physiological data from Apple Health and Strava, HyperSmart is the brains of Hyperice's new data-driven App and ecosystem. HyperSmart and the Hyperice App were released in tandem with two new devices: The Hypervolt (Bluetooth) and Hypervolt Plus (Bluetooth), which can be controlled using the app.

On July 30 of this year, Hyperice was named the Official Recovery Technology Partner of the NBA. The partnership tipped off with the launch of the custom-designed Hyperbox, providing players with easy access to Hypervolts for gametime recovery.

"It is amazing to see the success we have achieved, and to see the impact our products have on others throughout the world, not just athletes but the everyday consumer," said Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice. "We will continue to advance our technology and product development to stay at the forefront. This ranking makes us all excited for the future."

All Hyperice products are engineered with the highest caliber of materials and technology – first used by elite athletes, and now used by the everyday fitness enthusiasts to optimize health and wellness daily, throughout the world. Used in more than 60 countries worldwide, the products are tested and developed to meet the standards of top athletes such as Naomi Osaka, Blake Griffin, Juju Smith-Schuster and Lindsay Vonn. Hyperice is on a mission to continue to develop the world's leading innovations that improve human performance.

