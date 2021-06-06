Hyperice Named Official Recovery Technology Partner by League of Legends Pro League

As an essential component of the partnership, Hyperice will design a custom "Recovery Room" in Shanghai HongQiao Hub for LPL professional players to experience the latest recovery technology product lines including the Hypervolt, Hyperflux, Hypersphere and Venom on each game day of the summer league. In addition, Hyperice will partner with the LPL teams and professional esports players to design professional physical training and recovery programs and educate team officials at all levels on the latest innovations in recovery technology and wellness solutions to support player health and mobility. Additionally, Hyperice will have a presence in the media room during press conferences, as well as team locker room on game day; through custom branded booths within the stadium where Hyperice products will be available for consumer access.

Based in China, the LPL is the only channel for local teams to compete in major global events like the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and the League of Legends World Championship (World Series). "Body and mental health of players are always key to the development of LPL," said Philip So, Head of esports and business development at Riot Games China, Vice President of TJ Sports. "By bringing Hyperice's revolutionary recovery technology into LPL play, we expect this partnership to spread more broadly into athlete recovery than traditional sports. By focusing on player health our goal is to extend their professional careers and help to bring their gameplay to the next level."

"League of Legends Pro League is the premier esports professional event to showcase Hyperice's innovative range of recovery technologies for real-time recovery while optimizing play league-wide via custom training facilities," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "The partnership not only helps expand our footprint in China but also helps to diversify the Hyperice global customer landscape in support of our mission to help the world move better."

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

About LPL

Founded in 2013, The League of Legends Pro League (LPL) is the top-level professional league for League of Legends in China. In 2019, Riot Games and Tencent created joint venture, TJ Sports, to focus on all League of Legends esports business in China, including tournament organizing, talent management, and venues.

