Hyperice Named Official Recovery Technology Supplier for English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice , the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced a multiyear partnership to be the Official Recovery Technology Supplier for both Tottenham Hotspur and Tottenham Hotspur Women. Based in Tottenham, North London, the men's team compete in the English Premier League and have also qualified to participate in the UEFA Europa League this season, while the women's team are currently embarking on their second season in the Women's Super League – the top-flight of English women's football. To kick off the partnership, all first team players and coaching staff for both men's and women's teams will each receive a number of Hyperice products, including the award-winning Hypervolt Bluetooth massage device.

The partnership will provide players with real-time, sideline access to Hyperice recovery technology during first team games for men's and women's teams. Hyperice has designed custom 'HyperKits' that will house the Hypervolt, Hypersphere Mini, Vyper and Venom lines. The partnership will also include exclusive content developed in collaboration with the Tottenham Hotspur medical staff, for the newly launched Hyperice App.

"In Tottenham Hotspur, we have found a partner that not only believes in our mission, but matches our passion in pursuing it," said Joe Cannon, Vice President of Business Development of Hyperice. "From their world-class medical staff, state of the art training facility, to their incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Club continues to push the possibilities of innovation and player care. We are excited to support Spurs on and off the pitch with our full suite of health tech."

Fran Jones, Head of Partnerships for Tottenham Hotspur, said: "Hyperice has quickly established itself as a leading brand supporting athlete recovery. They have a number of global sporting partners including the NBA and UFC, so we are delighted that they have chosen Tottenham Hotspur as its first partner in both men's and women's professional football."

Geoff Scott, Head of Medicine and Sport Science for Tottenham Hotspur, said: "We are constantly striving for technologies and solutions to aid the recovery of our players and maximise performance. In Hyperice, we are proud to be working with a partner that benefits player recovery in a really innovative and progressive way."

