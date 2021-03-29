Hyperice Named Proud Partner of the New York Yankees

The first of its kind for Hyperice, the multi-year partnership kicks off ahead of Opening Day for the 2021 season as the Yankees begin their quest for their 28th World Series title. This season, players will have access to Hyperice products in Yankee Stadium, including in dugouts, bullpens and training areas. The Hyperice brand will appear on in-Stadium signage and will promote its partnership through advertising and intellectual property rights within the Yankees' territory.

"The New York Yankees are one of the most iconic and innovative franchises on the planet with a fan base that extends to every corner of the globe," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "By integrating Hyperice warmup and recovery products into the training room and in the dugout, we're helping to optimize player performance, mobility and extend player longevity."

"We are very excited to begin our innovative partnership with Hyperice and look forward to working together to enhance Hyperice's existing brand presence within professional sports," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

Today's announcement once again cements Hyperice's recovery technology category leadership as the company in less than a year has signed an unprecedented list of pro sports leagues ( NBA , NFL , MLB , PGA TOUR and UFC ); global pro sports teams ( Los Angeles Lakers , Kansas City Chiefs , Seattle Seahawks , New Zealand All Blacks , Tottenham Hotspur and Kaulig Racing ) as well as an unrivaled list of athlete-investors including: Seth Curry, Anthony Davis, Rickie Fowler, DeAndre Jordan, Jarvis Landry, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Ja Morant, Naomi Osaka, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons, Kelly Slater, Fernando Tatís Jr, J.J. Watt, Russell Westbrook, and Trae Young.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

