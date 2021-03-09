Hyperice Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

2020 was a banner year for the recovery technology innovator whose roots are firmly planted in southern California but, through a series of recent worldwide sponsorships and partnerships, has amplified its position internationally as the global category leader. As a result, Hyperice has grown 20x over the last 36 months with an eye on driving increased global revenue. Landmark deals with the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers will soon be fully activated within China, Tottenham Hotspur marks an established presence in Europe similar to the All Blacks in Australia and New Zealand, while many Hyperice sponsored athletes will be top medal contenders in both the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"As innovators, we could not be more inspired by this recognition, as the relentless pursuit of innovation is a core pillar of this company," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "To be one of the world's most innovative companies, you must have a meaningful worldwide impact. We believe that our mission to optimize performance and health has never been more important or transformative. We will continue to advance our technology at warp speed and stay on the innovative forefront."

Since July 2020, Hyperice has signed an unprecedented list of partnerships and sponsorships with pro sports leagues ( NBA , NFL , MLB , PGA TOUR and UFC ); global pro sports teams ( Los Angeles Lakers , Kansas City Chiefs , Seattle Seahawks , New Zealand All Blacks , Tottenham Hotspur and Kaulig Racing ) as well as an unrivaled list of athlete-investors including: Seth Curry, Anthony Davis, Rickie Fowler, DeAndre Jordan, Jarvis Landry, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Ja Morant, Naomi Osaka, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons, Kelly Slater, Fernando Tatís Jr, J.J. Watt, Russell Westbrook, and Trae Young.

"Innovation is the creative energy that drives our product and brand development as a company," said Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice. "We have built a collaborative culture of talented people with diverse skill sets who are all bought into the same vision. At the core of that vision is to make the best products that technology will allow."

NEXT-GENERATION RECOVERY TECHNOLOGY

Hyperice has successfully leveraged 'in-game' tech (on court, on field, in dugouts and on course) to authenticate recovery technologies via pro athlete alignment, which has allowed Hyperice to move from the training room, onto the field and into the living room. In August 2020, Hyperice introduced a fully connected data-driven ecosystem with the ability to curate recovery routines by leveraging physiological data from Apple Health and Strava ( HyperSmart and Hyperice App ), and in November 2020 launched a new consumer focused recovery device for the everyday athlete ( Hypervolt GO ).

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

