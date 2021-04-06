Hyperice Names Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith to Athlete Roster Ahead of 2021 Masters Tournament

As the Masters begins this week, Finau, Im and Smith will have on course access during competition to the Hypervolt GO as the PGA TOUR named Hyperice its Official Recovery Device last November. Throughout the partnership, PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour players and trainers will receive the latest products, research and hands-on training from Hyperice to aid their recovery, enhance their performance and improve health and mobility.

"Hyperice works with the best athletes, teams and leagues in sports, and I am humbled to join that lineup," said Tony Finau, PGA TOUR player. "Their products ensure that I experience optimal warmup, treatment and recovery necessary to perform consistently at the highest level throughout the season."

"I have an extensive pre-match warm up routine and Hyperice product ensures I'm at 100% before the first tee off," said Sungjae Im, South Korean PGA TOUR player. "Having access to the GO on course now is a total game changer and I think you'll see more guys on the tour taking advantage of the technology."

"I've spent the past decade focusing and improving my strength and power to optimize my on course play, but know that recovery keeps me ready to train everyday," said Cameron Smith, Australian PGA TOUR player. "Excited to be a part of the global Hyperice team and introduce the world to their unmatched recovery tools and technology."

"Hyperice is ready to make a lot of noise at this year's Masters Tournament with the help of Tony, Sungjae and Cameron who will compete with the Hypervolt GO within arm's reach," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "This is the most exciting moment of the year in golf, and we are proud to work alongside these global stars to elevate the game and enhance performance of athletes worldwide."

HYPERVOLT GO

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Hypervolt GO is TSA-approved and combines surprising power with whisper-quiet operation to provide relief wherever you roam. The new Hypervolt GO features the Hypervolt line's signature Quiet Glide™ technology, is ultra-lightweight at 1.5 pounds and 30% smaller than the original Hypervolts. The GO, available at Hyperice.com and major retailers for $199, also features a 40W motor with three speeds, two head attachments compatible across the entire Hypervolt line and the premium build expected of all Hyperice products.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

