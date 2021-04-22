Hyperice Names Zhang Weili as Global Ambassador

"Having access to Hyperice technology is key to my training and allows me to perform at the highest and most-elite level," said Zhang Weili. "I am excited to join the global Hyperice roster, working with some of the best organizations and athletes in the world to accelerate my recovery and optimize my performance."

"Zhang is one of the most exciting world champions in all of professional sports." said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. "We're proud to have her join team Hyperice as a global ambassador, and will work together to raise the bar for performance and recovery worldwide."

Since partnering with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, last September Hyperice has integrated its range of recovery products and technologies within the Las Vegas and Shanghai locations of the UFC Performance Institute®, the state-of-the-art, mixed martial arts training, research, and sports innovation performance facility. The 93,000 square-foot state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility in Shanghai serves as a training hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region. The partnership with Weili will drive continued awareness for Hyperice in China and extends visibility within the sport at large.

ABOUT HYPERICE

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jack Taylor PR

Ross Fenton

[email protected]

415-722-3489

SOURCE Hyperice

Related Links

https://hyperice.com

