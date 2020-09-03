Hyperice Partners with Ja Morant to Drive Global Recovery Technology Category

Recognized as a rising star, and leader on and off the court, Morant has used Hyperice technology since his days at Murray State University where he averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists per game, and was named three-time All-Region Most Valuable Player. As one of the most exciting and renowned players in college basketball, Morant was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft.

"As an athlete, proper warm up and recovery are a part of my daily routine. I rely on all Hyperice technologies to make sure I can move and play my best," said Ja Morant. "I'm thrilled to officially join Hyperice, and teach my fellow players, fans, and future generations about the same technology that I use daily to reach my greatest potential."

"Not only is Ja an outstanding human, he's an exceptional basketball player who inspires the world with his work ethic and undeniable athleticism," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "Through his leadership, Ja will help us teach younger fans and future players about the role recovery technology plays in performance and for career longevity."

Since 2010, professional athletes have relied on Hyperice to perform at their best, reduce risk of injury, and extend career longevity. While many athletes incorporate stretching and hydration as a form of warmup and recovery, Hyperice offers the most advanced, effective and diverse range of technologies, awarded for innovation in percussion, thermal, vibration, and dynamic compression.

Morant's signing comes on the heels of the July 30, 2020 announcement that the NBA had named Hyperice their Official Recovery Technology Partner . The multiyear global partnership tipped off at the NBA season restart with the launch of the custom-designed Hyperbox, providing players with courtside access to Hypervolts for gametime recovery.

