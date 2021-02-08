Hyperice Partners with Kaulig Racing to Bring Recovery Technology to NASCAR

"In a race that often comes down to hundredths of a second, each team looks for tools that provide competitive advantages to outperform the pack," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "In the same way that the car build is expertly engineered from the ground up to the highest of standards and with top-notch technologies, the Kaulig Racing team now has access to Hyperice devices and technologies to optimize their movement, recovery and performance."

Kaulig Racing has been equipped with the entire Hyperice product suite to aid in their training and preparation leading up to the race. The pit crew will also have track-side access to Hyperice technologies during the race via custom Kaulig Racing HyperTanks, helping them to move better.

"At Kaulig Racing, we are dedicated to enhancing team performance and succeeding week in and week out," said Kaulig Racing President, Chris Rice. "Many of Hyperice's products are designed to accelerate warmup and recovery, which fits with Kaulig Racing's appetite for success. I can relate personally and professionally to the versatility of Hyperice's products and am thrilled to have them partner with us. While people don't always associate NASCAR with athleticism, the amount of stress our drivers and crew put their bodies under is incredible, making the warmup and cool-down process an integral part of their routine."

As a part of the partnership, Hyperice and Kaulig Racing will co-produce exclusive, behind the scenes footage about the training and preparation that takes place for the driver and his team to compete at the most prestigious NASCAR event. The content will be released on Hyperice and Kaulig Racing's social channels leading up to the Daytona 500, as well as post race.

"I've been using Hyperice products for a couple years now to complement my training program," said Kaz Grala, driver of the No. 16 Hyperice Camaro ZL1 1LE for Kaulig Racing. "Not only have they helped me increase my mobility, but I rely on them each week to get my body ready for the track after intense training between races. I couldn't think of a better fit to join me in my first Daytona 500 than Hyperice. Now it's time to get to work and move better together."

The No. 16 Hyperice Camaro ZL1 1LE piloted by Kaz Grala will make its debut at Daytona International Speedway with Kaulig Racing for the team's Daytona 500 efforts. Qualifying for the 2021 Daytona 500 on February 10 with coverage beginning at 7PM ET on FS1.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team will make its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

