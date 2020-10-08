Hyperice Secures Strategic Investment from Main Street Advisors, SC.Holdings, NFL's Investment Arm 32 Equity, NBA, and Superstar Athletes

The financing was led by Main Street Advisors (MSA) and SC.Holdings. MSA is a prominent investment advisory firm that represents high profile athletes, entertainers and business leaders, whose portfolio companies include influential brands across consumer, sports, and entertainment. SC.Holdings is a private equity company with global experience in sports, entertainment, consumer, and multi-unit retail.

"This investment round accelerates our ability to develop and deliver cutting-edge products and technologies to optimize recovery and performance," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We will advance our HyperSmart connected technologies, increase our AI capabilities, and make personalized recovery accessible worldwide. We look forward to working with our new strategic partners, athlete investors, and professional sports leagues to take recovery technology to the next level."

Hyperice, now the official Recovery Technology Partner of the NBA and UFC, has always centered its product development around the needs of athletes, iterating on feedback from a marquee list of users ranging from early investors Blake Griffin and Lindsey Vonn to other athletes across a wide range of professional sports. HyperSmart technology, the company's new Bluetooth and artificial intelligence platform, recommends routines for body maintenance, recovery and performance goals by analyzing users' wearable data from its growing list of partners including Apple Health and Strava. The company is now coupling its offering with wearable and digital activity trackers, providing consumers with a professional grade level recovery experience.

"We started Hyperice not only to help improve athletes' performance and longevity, but to offer the same level of technology to everyday people," said Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice. "Over the years, we have developed strong relationships with the athletes that use our products every day. Bringing them into the company as investors was a natural fit because of the authentic connection the athletes have with our brand."

"Our deep experience investing in the consumer and health and wellness sectors helped us identify Hyperice as a leading brand in the exploding category of recovery," said Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO of MSA. "We see exciting growth opportunities ahead and expect Hyperice to extend its category leadership and influence, which our investor group understands well given the number of sports organizations and athletes involved."

"Hyperice is the clear category leader in the rapidly growing recovery market," said SC.Holdings founder Jason Stein, who joins the Hyperice board of directors. "By developing products inspired by professional athletes, and making recovery technology and education accessible to all, Hyperice will drive continued growth in the health and wellness industry."

Some of today's most prominent sports organizations also comprise the round, including:

32 Equity, which leads strategic investment activity on behalf of the NFL's 32 Member Clubs

OneTeam , a platform jointly founded by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital Partners

, a platform jointly founded by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital Partners National Basketball Association

"Since I've started using Hyperice, I've realized how crucial recovery is to getting the most out of my training and preparing my body for competition," said Naomi Osaka. "Hyperice has improved my body and overall health and I know will be fundamental to having a long and healthy career, which is why I invested and want to use my platform to encourage every athlete to take recovery seriously."

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.

Main Street Advisors, Inc. (MSA), based in Santa Monica, CA, is an investment advisory firm serving high-profile clients from the media, entertainment, music, and sports industries. MSA invested in Hyperice through its investment fund MSA Enterprises LP, which targets emerging growth companies in the consumer, entertainment, media, sports, retail, and technology sectors. Current and prior MSA investments include 88Rising, ATTN:, Beyond Meat, Blaze Pizza, NTWRK, and The Spring Hill Company. In addition to its investment activities, MSA advises its clients and portfolio companies on their most critical objectives and transactions. MSA has been involved in landmark transactions such as the acquisition of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, the development and sale of Beats by Dr Dre to Apple, and Klutch Sports securing a strategic investment from United Talent Agency.

