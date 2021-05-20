Hyperion Bancshares, Inc. Announces Pricing and Closing of $11,000,000 of Subordinated Notes in a Private Placement

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Hyperion Bank, today announced the pricing and closing of a private placement (the "offering") of $11.0 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.

The notes will initially bear interest at 5.375% per annum, from and including the original issue date of the subordinated notes to but excluding July 1, 2026, payable semi-annually in arrears. From July 1, 2026 through maturity, or up to an early redemption date, the interest rate shall reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 472 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. On or after the fifth anniversary of the original issue date through maturity, the notes may be redeemed, at the company's option, on any scheduled interest payment date. The notes will mature on May 31, 2031.

"We are excited to announce the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering on attractive terms," says Charlie Crawford, Chairman & CEO of Hyperion Bancshares. "This is an important milestone for Hyperion as we continue to transform the franchise and execute on our strategic goals. The portion of this new capital that we downstream to our Bank is leverageable, Tier 1 capital, which will be vital in supporting the growth that we envision for our future organization and will enable us to remain the heartbeat of the communities we serve in Philadelphia and Atlanta. Through the issuance of these notes, we have cost-effectively increased our capital levels without diluting our current shareholders."

Louis DeCesare, Jr., President & COO of Hyperion Bancshares. further commented, "Since joining the company in 2013, our team has worked tirelessly to create what Hyperion is today, a foundational community banking franchise. We have come a long way. This capital raise is an important vote of confidence for what Hyperion is and plans to be."

Performance Trust Capital Partners served as sole placement agent in the offering. Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP served as the Company's legal counsel in the offering and Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Performance Trust Capital Partners.

Hyperion Bank is a full-service community bank that connects with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. The bank serves the needs of diverse communities in greater Philadelphia and Atlanta. In 2020 Hyperion Bank shareholders approved the formation of a holding company, Hyperion Bancshares, Inc. As a result, Hyperion Bank is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the new holding company. The change ensures the bank is best positioned to leverage future opportunities.

