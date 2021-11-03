Hyperion Bank Adds Two to Growing Atlanta Office

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank has named Marsha Dollar as Portfolio Manager and Kenneth "Kenny" Harris as Assistant Branch Manager in the bank's Atlanta office in Piedmont Center in Buckhead.

"Marsha tenaciously ensures customers and our business partners have everything in order and that their banking transactions are timely and efficient," says Amy Ellis, SVP of Commercial Lending at Hyperion, "facilitated by broad banking knowledge and familiarity with the people we serve."

Dollar has been in banking for more than 37 years, which gives her a solid base of banking knowledge and customer service experience. She previously worked with other members of the Hyperion Bank team.

"Kenny's banking experience spans many functions, which makes him an especially agile team member," says Joel Higdon, Hyperion's Atlanta Branch Manager. "And he prides himself on customer service, always focusing on customers' needs and how he can help them accomplish their goals."

A Tennessee native, Harris earned a bachelor's degree from Tennessee State University, and is pursuing a Master's in Business Administration (Human Resources Management) from Strayer University. He has nearly 20 years of retail banking experience, 11 of those in the Atlanta market.

Before the end of the year Hyperion's Atlanta office will move into a larger, more customer-friendly space still within Piedmont Center. Hyperion expanded to the Atlanta market in Fall 2019. Founded in 2006, Hyperion Bank is a full-service community bank that connects with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. Last year the bank launched Hyperion Mortgage, a significant expansion of its existing mortgage program that is a unique joint venture with a national mortgage lender. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #comunitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares

