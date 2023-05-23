Hyperion Bank Again Reports Profitable Growth at Its Annual Meeting

Hyperion Bancshares reelects its eight board members, hears strong report on its growth and industry segment

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual meeting May 18, shareholders of Hyperion Bancshares, Inc., Hyperion Bank's holding company, heard from CEO and Chairman Charlie Crawford, who notes the bank continues its growth, with significant markers to demonstrate progress.

"We achieved exceptional loan growth which increased by 34% year over year," he says of Q1 2023 figures. "Our deposit growth was even stronger, increasing by 46% since the first quarter of 2022. These and other factors all contributed to our revenues increasing by 59% compared to the same period a year ago."

Charlie Crawford, the veteran community banker who is Chairman of Hyperion Bank Lou DeCesare, President & COO of Hyperion Bank, and longtime Philadelphia banker

Crawford also shared that Hyperion's net loans since 2016 have a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 24.3%, with earnings and ROAA since 2016 at 37.4% CAGR.

"We were fortunate to be the new bank for at least one new customer whose banking relationship elsewhere was in flux due to the turmoil in the industry in the first quarter," says Hyperion President & COO Lou DeCesare. "We also were able to assist at least a couple of existing depositors who shifted additional accounts to us due to the turmoil, taking advantage of a program that covers account balances beyond the usual $250,000 FDIC limit. Notably, while the Depositors Insurance Fund, as it is called, has been on offer for some time now, we have not had customers take us up on that offering until now."

In addition to adding new customers and otherwise growing during the past year, DeCesare notes Hyperion added five new team members, including a highly experienced U.S. Small Business Administration lender who is expected to grow the bank's SBA program significantly.

"I continue to be proud of our small and agile team, who are always ready to pivot, going above and beyond to do things like quickly onboarding these new customers," DeCesare says. "We continue to demonstrate the security that comes with smaller banks like ours; these new customers in particular affirm this."

The meeting also saw the re-election of eight board members; reelected to serve another year are Crawford; DeCesare; Jill K. Jinks, Chief Executive Officer of Insurance House Holdings, Inc.; James J. McAlpin, Jr., Partner, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, LLP; Robert N.C. Nix, III, Founder and President, Pleasant News, Inc.; Michael J. Purcell, retired Audit Partner, Deloitte & Touché; Lara Rhame, Chief U.S. Economist, FS Investments; and Gretchen M. Santamour, a Partner in Philadelphia law firm Stradley Ronon.

The 16-year-old bank expanded to the Atlanta market in 2019 and in 2020 launched joint venture Hyperion Mortgage, which now does business in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Founded in 2006, Hyperion is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. The bank offers a full range of SBA and non-SBA lending products. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval.

