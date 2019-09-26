Hyperion Bank Announces Atlanta Market Presence

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank, a full-service Philadelphia-based community bank, has received regulatory approval to open an Atlanta office, located at 3525 Piedmont Rd, Suite 6-305 (Atlanta 30305).

While at first Atlanta might not seem the logical location for a Philadelphia bank, the roots of Hyperion Bank's Atlanta presence were already here. Veteran Atlanta banker Charles B. (Charlie) Crawford, Jr., joined Hyperion in August 2017, eventually leading an $18.3 million capital raise, much of that coming from the Atlanta market.

Hyperion Bank's Charlie Crawford

"We have a natural customer base in Atlanta, as many of our investors from here have encouraged us to bring Hyperion to their market," Crawford says, "and we have answered their call with a full-service community bank focusing on lending and deposits for small businesses and professionals who value high-level customer service."

He says that, as in Philadelphia, Hyperion's approach to banking in Atlanta will be that, "we bring community banking to you, via technology and highly accessible, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority."

To that end, Hyperion's first Atlanta hire also is a veteran community banker, Alisha Nasse, who is serving as Director of Business Development. Nasse and Crawford previously worked together at Private Bank of Buckhead, where he spent 12 years, and which was his third community bank start up. Nasse was most recently with SouthCrest Bank.

In 2017 Private Bank of Buckhead merged with Birmingham-based National Bank of Commerce; the combined entities soon after merged with Davenport, Florida-based CenterState Bank.

"I am honored that Alisha has joined our team," Crawford says, noting that, in addition to a great depth of experience and familiarity with the Atlanta banking market, she is adept at anticipating customer needs and tailoring corresponding solutions."

Hyperion Bank is not the only new entry to Atlanta banking. In early August Houston-based Wallis Bank opened a branch here. And earlier this year regulators approved the first new bank start-up in the state since 2008, followed soon thereafter by the approval of another start-up. Two additional new banks are said to be in the works.

"We look forward to introducing ourselves to new individual and business customers, in addition to serving those who are already familiar with us, our bankers and our commitment to tailored service and technological innovation," Crawford says.

Crawford joined Hyperion Bank as CEO on August 7, 2017, extending a 30-year career in banking, the majority of which was in Atlanta after an early stint on Wall Street. Philadelphia was not a new destination for him, as Crawford earned dual degrees in economics and management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also now serves as the bank's Chairman.

Learn more at HyperionBank.com.

