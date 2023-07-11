Hyperion Bank Continues Growth with Addition of Three Senior Professionals

Experienced compliance pro, seasoned community banker focusing on commercial lending and accomplished information technology leader join expanding community bank

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank has named three experienced professionals to senior posts. The bank has named Toni Hughes, CRCM, as EVP & Compliance Department Manager; Carlos Laverde as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager; and William C. (Bill) Young as Vice President & Director of Technology Services.

Toni Hughes, CRCM, EVP & Compliance Dept. Manager, Hyperion Bank Experienced Banker Carlos Laverde, SVP & Relationship Manager, Hyperion Bank

"In addition to her extensive banking experience and familiarity with our markets, Toni is adept at a wide range of bank operations areas," says Hyperion President & COO Lou DeCesare. "Carlos' proficiency in building and maintaining customer-focused banking relationships is a great match for our bank's customers and team. And Bill is an articulate communicator with an innate ability to interpret and understand IT terminology as well as ensuring non-technical translation for others."

A banking professional in the Atlanta market for the past 20+ years, Toni Hughes has over 30 years of banking experience, having held positions at national, regional and community banks in Credit, Collections, Lending, Operations and most recently regulatory compliance.

Hughes attended the University of Kentucky and earned a bachelor's degree in organizational psychology and development from American Intercontinental University, an MBA from Capella University and has earned the CRCM (Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager) designation from the American Bankers Association.

Focusing on commercial lending, Carlos Laverde (NMLS# 779813) assists a broad range of individual and business customers with a full suite of tailored banking solutions. Of his almost 25 years in banking, he has spent 20 years in the Atlanta market, with most of that in the community bank setting.

He began his career as a teller with a big box bank and previously served as Market Executive for another area community bank. In between, this seasoned banker has proven his agility across banking services and products, as well as myriad customer industries. Laverde earned a bachelor's degree in Finance from Valdosta State University, and a master's degree in Finance from Georgia State University.

Bill Young is an IT leader with 25+ years of experience in development, planning and implementation of robust information technology strategies, executing transformational initiatives to improve overall efficiency. He was previously Director of Information Technology at one of the oldest independent securities, asset management and investment banking firms.

Young holds certifications as a Novell Certified Network Administrator (CNA) and Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MSCE), and he pursued his education at Montgomery County Community College.

"It's a bonus that both Toni and Carlos previously worked with other members of our team and understand the high-touch environment we foster for our customers," DeCesare says. "Similarly, Bill has a demonstrated background in researching, recommending, and promoting new technologies and best practices to streamline major IT processes and improve overall end-user experience."

Hyperion is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. Founded in 2006, the bank expanded in 2019, opening a second location in Atlanta, Georgia; it expanded again in 2020, with a joint venture, Hyperion Mortgage.

