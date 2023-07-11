Hyperion Bank Continues Growth with Addition of Three Senior Professionals

News provided by

Hyperion Bank

11 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

Experienced compliance pro, seasoned community banker focusing on commercial lending and accomplished information technology leader join expanding community bank

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank has named three experienced professionals to senior posts. The bank has named Toni Hughes, CRCM, as EVP & Compliance Department Manager; Carlos Laverde as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager; and William C. (Bill) Young as Vice President & Director of Technology Services.

Continue Reading
Toni Hughes, CRCM, EVP & Compliance Dept. Manager, Hyperion Bank
Toni Hughes, CRCM, EVP & Compliance Dept. Manager, Hyperion Bank
Experienced Banker Carlos Laverde, SVP & Relationship Manager, Hyperion Bank
Experienced Banker Carlos Laverde, SVP & Relationship Manager, Hyperion Bank

"In addition to her extensive banking experience and familiarity with our markets, Toni is adept at a wide range of bank operations areas," says Hyperion President & COO Lou DeCesare. "Carlos' proficiency in building and maintaining customer-focused banking relationships is a great match for our bank's customers and team. And Bill is an articulate communicator with an innate ability to interpret and understand IT terminology as well as ensuring non-technical translation for others."

A banking professional in the Atlanta market for the past 20+ years, Toni Hughes has over 30 years of banking experience, having held positions at national, regional and community banks in Credit, Collections, Lending, Operations and most recently regulatory compliance.

Hughes attended the University of Kentucky and earned a bachelor's degree in organizational psychology and development from American Intercontinental University, an MBA from Capella University and has earned the CRCM (Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager) designation from the American Bankers Association.

Focusing on commercial lending, Carlos Laverde (NMLS# 779813) assists a broad range of individual and business customers with a full suite of tailored banking solutions. Of his almost 25 years in banking, he has spent 20 years in the Atlanta market, with most of that in the community bank setting.

He began his career as a teller with a big box bank and previously served as Market Executive for another area community bank. In between, this seasoned banker has proven his agility across banking services and products, as well as myriad customer industries. Laverde earned a bachelor's degree in Finance from Valdosta State University, and a master's degree in Finance from Georgia State University.

Bill Young is an IT leader with 25+ years of experience in development, planning and implementation of robust information technology strategies, executing transformational initiatives to improve overall efficiency. He was previously Director of Information Technology at one of the oldest independent securities, asset management and investment banking firms.

Young holds certifications as a Novell Certified Network Administrator (CNA) and Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MSCE), and he pursued his education at Montgomery County Community College.

"It's a bonus that both Toni and Carlos previously worked with other members of our team and understand the high-touch environment we foster for our customers," DeCesare says. "Similarly, Bill has a demonstrated background in researching, recommending, and promoting new technologies and best practices to streamline major IT processes and improve overall end-user experience."

Hyperion is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. Founded in 2006, the bank expanded in 2019, opening a second location in Atlanta, Georgia; it expanded again in 2020, with a joint venture, Hyperion Mortgage.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #communitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares

Media inquiries:
B. Andrew (Drew) Plant
[email protected]
678-637-5532

SOURCE Hyperion Bank

Also from this source

Hyperion Bank Again Reports Profitable Growth at Its Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.