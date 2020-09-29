Hyperion Bank Continues Growth With Two Additions

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank has named Jennifer Carney as Executive Assistant and Andrew J. (Andy) Stein as Vice President & Commercial Lending Officer.

"Throughout her career, Jennifer has worked with diverse individuals and done so with professionalism and confidentiality, also gaining significant experience in multi-tasking and problem-solving, while honing her impressive communication and technical skills," says Louis J. DeCesare, Jr., Hyperion's President & COO.

Jen Carney - Hyperion Bank Andy Stein - Hyperion Bank

Prior to joining Hyperion, Carney worked for more than 15 years in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, managing talent agency offices and coordinating schedules, events and publicity for agency leaders and senior management teams.

"In my previous positions, I enjoyed supporting executives and their clients with a high level of personal service," Carney says. "At Hyperion, where excellent personal service is a hallmark of our customer relationships, I appreciate the opportunity to assist both colleagues and customers."

She pursued her undergraduate education in Music and Video Business at The Art Institute of Philadelphia. Away from work Carney is an avid concertgoer, sports fan and animal lover. She and her husband enjoy traveling and hope to visit every national park in the country.

"Andy is a highly experienced executive relationship manager who has worked in the commercial real estate and financial services sectors for more than 30 years," DeCesare says. "Hyperion customers benefit from his career having spanned the full spectrum of investment real estate, giving him significant expertise in credit analysis and various forms of financing."

Working with diverse clients from private investors and business owners to real estate development companies and municipalities, Stein has provided construction, bridge, equity and permanent loans for a wide range of property types. He also brings nearly two decades of SBA lending experience to the Hyperion team.

"I believe community banks offer better opportunities to build meaningful and long-term relationships with clients," Stein says. "I enjoy the opportunity to create customized, optimal financing solutions for each customer, and enjoy working with them over time to advance their goals."

He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and has an Associate Business Continuity Professional (ABCP) certification from Disaster Recovery Institute International.

Stein serves on the Board of the Pennsylvania National Guard Military Museum Association and previously served on the Board of The Sustainable Energy Fund of Central & Eastern PA, of which he was Chairman for 7 years. He relaxes by reading, hiking and trail riding.

Hyperion Bank is a full-service community bank taking community banking to its customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. In 2018 Hyperion undertook a significant recapitalization and in 2019 it expanded to Atlanta. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #communitybanking #HyperionBank #GeorgiaBank #PennsylvaniaBank #PhiladelphiaBank #AtlantaBank #communitybanks

Stein (NMLS # 2021459) can be reached at 215-789-4190 and [email protected].

Media inquiries:

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE Hyperion Bank

Related Links

https://www.hyperionbank.com

