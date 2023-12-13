Hyperion Bank Launches Limited-time Certificate of Deposit Promotion

Community bank continues growth, including special CD promotion

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank – which has banking offices in Atlanta and in Philadelphia – has launched a limited-time certificate of deposit (CD) promotion, as it continues to grow deposits.

The special CD offer earns 5.65% annual percent yield (APY) (5.497% interest rate) for the 15-month CD.

Hyperion Bank's Charlie Crawford

"We see the year-end as a terrific time to offer customers – including new ones – this special CD promotion," says Charlie Crawford, CEO & Chairman of Hyperion. "It's a win-win toward continuing to grow deposits and introduce ourselves to new customers. For one, 'Laddering' CDs can be a great way to diversify: That is, having multiple CDs with multiple maturity dates and even across different financial institutions."

Hyperion Bank's CD Offer "fine print:" The advertised annual percentage yield (APY) is effective as of December 11, 2023, and is subject to change without notice. These promotional Certificates of Deposit (CD) rates are available for new money only and/or funds deposited within the previous 30 days at Hyperion Bank. Minimum balance needed to obtain the advertised APY is $2,500. Maximum $500,000 per person. Subject to an early withdrawal penalty. IRAs are not eligible; business accounts are eligible. Trust accounts are eligible and must be opened in person at one of our branch locations. The online application must be approved and funded before the CD promotion is discontinued at any moment. Online applications that are incomplete will not be eligible after promotion has been discontinued. Certificate of Deposit will mature 15 months from account approval. Certificate of Deposit must be funded prior to promotion end date to obtain advertised promotional rate.

Hyperion is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. Founded in 2006, the bank expanded in 2019, opening a second location in Atlanta – in Buckhead, the city's financial district; it expanded again in 2020, with a joint venture, Hyperion Mortgage. Among its full-service offerings, Hyperion Bank has a strong SBA (U.S. Small Business Administration) Lending program, helmed by a highly experienced SBA Lender.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. CD Offer subject to Terms and Conditions #communitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares

Media inquiries:

Drew Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE Hyperion Bank