Hyperion Bank Notes 2020 as a Record Year

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its Fourth Quarter report to shareholders, Hyperion Bank noted that 2020 was a record year for the bank.

"Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated employees, 2020 was a record year for Hyperion," says veteran community banker Charles B. (Charlie) Crawford, Jr., Hyperion's Chairman and CEO. "Loans increased 41%, deposits were up 29% and assets grew to over $250 million."

Hyperion Bank's Charlie Crawford Hyperion Bank's Lou DeCesare

He notes that, in particular, "Our team members adapted quickly and continually as COVID changed how we go about providing the high level of service our customers expect. That includes being diligent about understanding how the pandemic affected life and business for customers and ensuring their banking was as seamless as possible."

Louis J. DeCesare, Jr., Hyperion's President & COO, adds other highlights of 2020 for Hyperion:

In SBA PPP Round One, Hyperion tackled as much or more of the market than many larger financial institutions, helping more than 300 businesses access funds.

May 2020 saw the launch of Hyperion Mortgage, a joint venture based in Atlanta , originating residential mortgage loans in Georgia and Alabama .

saw the launch of Hyperion Mortgage, a joint venture based in , originating residential mortgage loans in and . September marked the first anniversary of Hyperion's expansion to Atlanta , and the bank marked its 14th anniversary in November.

, and the bank marked its 14th anniversary in November. Hyperion's growth was recognized in September when the Philadelphia Business Journal included it on its "Soaring 76" list of fastest-growing businesses, with 39 percent revenue growth over the last three years.

In October 2020 Hyperion shareholders approved the formation of a holding company, Hyperion Bancshares; Hyperion Bank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the new holding company. At the time, Crawford said the holding company offers greater flexibility and positions the organization to take advantage of future opportunities, including the ways in which it can raise capital.

Looking forward, Crawford says that having a great year is actually a challenge of sorts, "with Team Hyperion focusing on even better ways to leverage technology and engaged, experienced bankers to bring ever-improving service to the communities we serve."

Hyperion Bank is a full-service community bank, which connects with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval.





