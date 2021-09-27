Hyperion Bank Renewed as SBA 'Express' Lender

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration renewed Hyperion Bank's Delegated Authority status for the SBA 7(a) Express Loan Program. Having delegated authority enables Hyperion to streamline the approval and closing process on loans up to $350,000 for small business customers.

"We are happy to participate in this flexible SBA loan program that has a long history of helping our customers thrive and grow their small business," says Charlie Crawford, Hyperion Bank's Chairman & CEO.

SBA logo

The program guidelines let eligible small businesses get term loans for important needs like real estate and equipment purchases or for improvements to their facilities, or the loan can provide a source of working capital via a revolving line of credit.

"It gives our team another valuable tool to meet new customers and aid existing customers as part of our continuing commitment to serve small businesses in our community," Crawford says. He also notes that the bank was able to get SBA approval for 150 applicants in the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program, with an aggregate loan amount of $13.3 million. (In 2020 Hyperion helped 300 PPP applicants get approved, with an aggregate of $23 million.)

"Our relatively small and agile team tackled as much or more of the SBA PPP market than many larger financial institutions," he says. "I'm proud that we're always ready to jump in and help customers in special circumstances like the pandemic (and subsequent CARES Act funding), and for ongoing funding options like SBA and other commercial lending."

Hyperion Bank is a full-service community bank that connects with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. The bank serves the needs of diverse communities in Philadelphia and in Atlanta. The bank offers a full range of SBA and non-SBA lending products and is one of few area banks doing residential construction lending to homeowners. Last year the bank launched Hyperion Mortgage, a significant expansion of its existing mortgage program and a unique joint venture with a national mortgage lender. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #comunitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares

Andy Stein (NMLS# 2021459), the Bank's Vice President of Commercial Lending, can be reached at 215-789-4190 or [email protected].

Media inquiries:

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE Hyperion Bank

Related Links

http://www.hyperionbank.com/

